 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NASCAR Cup Series standings

  • 0

1st - Ryan Blaney (7 starts, 2 top-5s, 4 top-10s, 3 poles)

2nd - Chase Elliott (7 starts, 1 top-5, 4 top-10s)

3rd - Martin Truex (7 starts, 1 top-5, 4 top-10s)

4th - William Byron (7 starts, 1 win, 3 top-5s, 3 top-10s)

5th - Joey Logano (7 starts, 1 top-5, 3 top-10s)

6th - Ross Chastain (7 starts, 1 win, 4 top-5s, 4 top-10s)

7th - Alex Bowman (7 starts, 1 win, 2 top-5s, 4 top-10s)

8th - Kevin Harvick (7 starts, 1 top-5, 3 top-10s)

9th - Chase Briscoe (7 starts, 1 win, 2 top-5s, 2 top-10s)

10th - Kyle Busch (7 starts, 1 top-5, 4 top-10s)

11th - Aric Almirola (7 starts, 1 top-5, 3 top-10s)

12th - Kyle Larson (7 starts, 1 win, 3 top-5s, 3 top-10s, 1 pole)

People are also reading…

13th - Tyler Reddick (7 starts, 2 top-5s, 3 top-10s)

14th - Daniel Suarez (7 starts, 2 top-5s, 3 top-10s)

15th - Austin Cindric (7 starts, 1 top-5, 2 top-10s, 1 pole)

16th - Austin Dillon (7 starts, 1 top-5, 3 top-10s)

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Henry County Property Transactions

Henry County Property Transactions

The Bulletin has resumed reporting property transactions in Henry County. Below is a list of deeds of partition and conveyances registered with Henry County Circuit Court from Feb. 1-15. The transactions from the second part of February will be published in the Bulletin next week, with the March transactions after that. As space and time permit, earlier transactions will be published as well.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert