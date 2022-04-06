NASCAR Cup Series standings

1st - Ryan Blaney (7 starts, 2 top-5s, 4 top-10s, 3 poles)
2nd - Chase Elliott (7 starts, 1 top-5, 4 top-10s)
3rd - Martin Truex (7 starts, 1 top-5, 4 top-10s)
4th - William Byron (7 starts, 1 win, 3 top-5s, 3 top-10s)
5th - Joey Logano (7 starts, 1 top-5, 3 top-10s)
6th - Ross Chastain (7 starts, 1 win, 4 top-5s, 4 top-10s)
7th - Alex Bowman (7 starts, 1 win, 2 top-5s, 4 top-10s)
8th - Kevin Harvick (7 starts, 1 top-5, 3 top-10s)
9th - Chase Briscoe (7 starts, 1 win, 2 top-5s, 2 top-10s)
10th - Kyle Busch (7 starts, 1 top-5, 4 top-10s)
11th - Aric Almirola (7 starts, 1 top-5, 3 top-10s)
12th - Kyle Larson (7 starts, 1 win, 3 top-5s, 3 top-10s, 1 pole)
13th - Tyler Reddick (7 starts, 2 top-5s, 3 top-10s)
14th - Daniel Suarez (7 starts, 2 top-5s, 3 top-10s)
15th - Austin Cindric (7 starts, 1 top-5, 2 top-10s, 1 pole)
16th - Austin Dillon (7 starts, 1 top-5, 3 top-10s)