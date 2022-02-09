NASCAR race set for Sept. 24; Tickets for 300-lap race will be $30

The ValleyStar Credit Union 300, a NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, at Martinsville Speedway.

The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 will be a 200-lap feature race will include three segments: 75 laps, 75 laps and 50 laps. Additional details on the format of the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 will be announced.

Tickets for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 are $30 and unreserved. Youth 12 and under are free with a paying adult. Parking is free for the event. The Brake Pad is available for $45. Tickets are available for purchase at the ticket office, via phone at 877-RACE-TIX or online at martinsvillespeedway.com.

Landon Pembelton, the 2021 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Southeast Region Rookie of the Year, won last year’s ValleyStar Credit Union 300. The sixteen-year-old from Amelia won in his debut at Martinsville Speedway.

“The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 is a tradition at Martinsville Speedway that brings the racing community together for the nation’s biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race,” said Martinsville President Clay Campbell. “We are grateful to our long-time partners at ValleyStar Credit Union for their continued support to bring the best Late Model racers together to compete on the most storied short track in motorsports.”

“The ValleyStar Credit Union team is honored to be a part of such a celebrated and distinguished race," said Mike Warrell, ValleyStar Credit Union CEO. "The excitement that comes from this NASCAR event is felt throughout our communities, across Virginia and well outside the Commonwealth. This partnership between ValleyStar Credit Union and Martinsville Speedway gives us the chance to drive economic growth and highlight the amazing place that we, our families, friends and fellow businesses call home.”

For more information on the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, visit www.martinsvillespeedway.com/events/valleystar-credit-union-300.

2022 NASCAR Season

As part of its 75th Anniversary season, Martinsville Speedway will host its first-ever consecutive three race weekend of night races with all three premier series on April 7-9, featuring the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series on Thursday, April 7, at 8 p.m.; NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race on Friday, April 8, at 7:30 p.m.; and the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 Cup Series race on Saturday, April 9, at 7:30 p.m.

In the fall, Martinsville will host the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale on Thursday, Oct. 27, and penultimate races with the Dead On Tools 250 Xfinity Series Playoff race on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 3 p.m. and Xfinity 500 Cup Series race on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 2 p.m. In short track battles that can only happen at Martinsville, the fall races will crown the Whelen Modified Tour champion and set the field for the Xfinity and Cup Series championships the following week at Phoenix Raceway.

NASCAR tickets are available for purchase today via phone at 877-RACE-TIX or online at martinsvillespeedway.com.

About Martinsville Speedway

Founded by H. Clay Earles in 1947, Martinsville Speedway is the only NASCAR track to host NASCAR Cup Series races every year since its inception in 1949. At .526 miles in length, the track annually hosts two NASCAR race weekends featuring the NASCAR Cup Series, along with NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races in the fall. Martinsville Speedway also annually hosts the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, the nation’s biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race.

