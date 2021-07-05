Nelson Motorsports' McCarty takes first round of Virginia Late Model Triple Crown Saturday at South Boston

Bobby McCarty surged past Peyton Sellers on a restart with three laps to go and edged Sellers by just over a second to win Saturday night’s late model feature in front of a packed house at South Boston Speedway.
The win in the track's annual Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort was worth $10,000 to McCarty, who snapped Sellers’ win streak in this event at two in a row.
“I love that more than anything,” McCarty, driving for Bassett's Nelson Motorsports team, said after taking the win in South Boston Speedway’s showcase NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division race.
“To be able to come here and go head-to-head with him caution after caution and come out on top is really special. It means a lot.”
Track position was the name of the game over the final half of the 200-lap race that was the opening race of the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown Series. The series also includes the Hampton Heat 200 at Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway on July 24 and the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway on Sept. 25.
Starting on the outside lane all three times, McCarty was able to work his way past Sellers on all three restarts that followed caution periods in the final 20 laps of the race.
“We just needed track position,” Sellers said. “Bobby had track position. He needed it. He had the top side, and that’s where I needed to be. I had fired off a few times earlier in the race and the outside lane rolled really well.
“At the end of the day, we had a solid night. We’ll take a second-place finish and move on.”
Justin Johnson, of Durham, North Carolina, finished third. Thomas Scott, of Efland, North Carolina, finished fourth, and Chad McCumbee rounded out the top five finishers in the 37-car starting field.
Pole winner Mike Looney, of Catawba and driving for Stuart's Billy Martin Racing team, finished sixth. NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular Chandler Smith took seventh place, and Kayden Honeycutt, Jared Fryar and rookie Jacob Borst completed the top 10 finishers.
The race was a highly competitive one, with the lead swapping hands four times among three drivers. McCarty led the final 98 laps of the race after taking the lead from Sellers on lap 103. Looney led twice for 84 laps and Sellers led twice for a total of 18 laps. Twenty-two cars finished on the lead lap.
Sellers won the $1,000 R&S Race Cars Halfway Leader Award and Looney captured the $500 Sunoco/Sparks Oil Company Pole Award.
Daniel Moss Scores Win In 40-Lap Limited Sportsman Division Race
Daniel Moss, of Danville, scored his biggest win of the season, taking home $1,500 for winning Saturday night’s 40-lap Limited Sportsman Division race at South Boston.
Moss edged Ryan Joyner by .721-second in the event marred by eight caution periods. His flag-to-flag win was his fourth victory of the season at South Boston Speedway.
Eric Winslow, who won this event in 2019 and won the $250 R&S Race Cars Pole Award for the race, finished third. Brian Obiedzenski and Daniel Crews completed the top five finishers in the 16-car starting field.
Nathan Crews Eludes Bounty Hunters, Wins 30-Lap Budweiser Pure Stock Division Race
Nathan Crews scored his eighth victory of the season Saturday night in the 30-lap Budweiser Hornets Division race and had a big payday in the process.
Along with collecting the winner’s prize, Crews pocketed a $220 bounty that had been posted by anonymous race fans, a $200 bounty posted by LA Paving Company and the R&S Race Cars $250 Pole Award for winning the pole for the race.
“This is the first time I have won this race in 13 years,” Crews said. “In fact, this is the first time I have finished this race.”
Crews started on the pole and led every lap, edging Johnny Layne, of Halifax, by 1.147-second to secure his eighth win in nine starts at South Boston Speedway this season.
Randy Hupp, of Halifax, finished third with Jared Dawson, of Nathalie, and Jimmy Wade, of Halifax, rounding out the top five finishers.
Jared Dawson Wins 20-Lap Budweiser Hornets Division Race
Jared Dawson surged past Kevin Currin, of Chase City, on the final lap to win the 20-lap Budweiser Hornets Division race. The win was Dawson’s second victory of the season.
Dawson’s win snapped a three-race win streak that had been compiled by his cousin, Josh Dawson, of Halifax. In winning the race, Jared Dawson collected a $300 bounty posted by Italian Delight Family Restaurant and Matthews’ Towing that had been established for a driver that could defeat Josh Dawson.
Josh Dawson, who finished third behind Jared Dawson and Currin, won the R&S Race Cars $100 Hard Charger Award for the driver that gained the most positions in the race. Andrea Ruotolo, of South Boston, and Dillon Davis, of Nathalie, rounded out the top five finishers.
Next Race At South Boston Speedway
NASCAR racing will return to South Boston Speedway on July 17 with the Bojangles NASCAR Late Model Twin 75s racing program.
The six-race card will be headlined by twin 75-lap races for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division competitors. Also included that night are a 50-lap Limited Sportsman Division race, twin 15-lap races for the Budweiser Pure Stock Division and a 15-lap race for the Budweiser Hornets Division.
Practice will begin at 4 p.m. and grandstand gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Qualifying will start at 6 p.m. and the first race will get the green flag at 7 p.m.
Advance adult general admission tickets for the July 17 race are priced at $10 each and may be purchased online on South Boston Speedway’s website, www.southbostonspeedway.com, through Friday night, July 16. Adult general admission tickets at the gate on race day are priced at $15 each. Kids ages 12 and under will be admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult.
The latest news and updates about South Boston Speedway and its racing events can be found on the South Boston Speedway website and through the speedway’s social media channels.
South Boston Speedway
Late Model Results
(200 Laps)
1 Bobby McCarty 200
2 Peyton Sellers 200
3 Justin Johnson 200
4 Thomas Scott 200
5 Chad McCumbee 200
6 Mike Looney 200
7 Chandler Smith 200
8 Kayden Honeycutt 200
9 Jared Fryar 200
10 Jacob Borst 200
11 Conner Jones 200
12 Camden Gullie 200
13 Timothy Peters 200
14 Brandon Pierce 200
15 Trey Crews 200
16 Chris Johnson 200
17 Danny Willis, Jr. 200
18 Mark Wertz 200
19 Brenden Queen 200
20 Matt Waltz 200
21 Stuart Crews 200
22 Carter Langley 200
23 Terry Dease 199
24 Nick Smith 199
25 Blake Stallings 199
26 Chris Elliott 198
27 Terry Carroll 198
28 Larry Barrett 195
29 Landon Pembelton 173
30 Grayson Cullather 153
31 Jason Barnes 137
32 Jason Myers 101
33 Jordan Pickrel 99
34 Colin Garrett 91
35 Chris Denny 73
36 Ronald Hill 62
37 Mini Tyrrell 6