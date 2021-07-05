Nelson Motorsports' McCarty takes first round of Virginia Late Model Triple Crown Saturday at South Boston

Bobby McCarty surged past Peyton Sellers on a restart with three laps to go and edged Sellers by just over a second to win Saturday night’s late model feature in front of a packed house at South Boston Speedway.

The win in the track's annual Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort was worth $10,000 to McCarty, who snapped Sellers’ win streak in this event at two in a row.

“I love that more than anything,” McCarty, driving for Bassett's Nelson Motorsports team, said after taking the win in South Boston Speedway’s showcase NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division race.

“To be able to come here and go head-to-head with him caution after caution and come out on top is really special. It means a lot.”

Track position was the name of the game over the final half of the 200-lap race that was the opening race of the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown Series. The series also includes the Hampton Heat 200 at Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway on July 24 and the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway on Sept. 25.

Starting on the outside lane all three times, McCarty was able to work his way past Sellers on all three restarts that followed caution periods in the final 20 laps of the race.