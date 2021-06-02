Nelson
Reversion deal leaves Henry County supervisors 'emotional' as discussions about the effects focus on the future of Martinsville High School
- Updated
The board's memorandum of understanding with City Council is specific about how the school districts will move forward.
- Updated
County Health Rankings show deficiencies in healthfulness, poverty and access to health care, among others.
- Updated
This cements an agreement on the principle issues that will allow the county to absorb the city at a date not yet set.
WATCH NOW: With annexation more than a decade away, will savings be enough to make Martinsville's reversion worthwhile?
- Updated
Watch the full video of the joint meeting, read the full memorandum of understanding between Martinsville and Henry County and see which salaries might be expendable.
- Updated
He was charged in the Henry County Sheriff's Office's arrest of 79 people last fall.
“He was just kind to everybody. If you had a problem where people were not getting along, you could send them to Bill." -- Zeb Talley. Vickers died at age 80.
Of the 320 indictments issued by a Henry County Grand Jury on Monday, 154 of them were sealed until Friday morning.
One Last Ride for Bird on Saturday will go from Big Bird's old shop in Ridgeway up through Bassett, then conclude at Sportlanes, where both a funeral and a celebration of life will be held.
They were surprised by the Quilts of Valor Foundation and the Homer Dillard American Legion Post 78.
- Updated
City's 2021-22 budget gets its first approval.