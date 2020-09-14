New legislation means Virginia voters can cast their ballots early starting this Friday, Sept. 18

Want to avoid the crowds— and potential exposure to COVID-19— this Election Day?

Election officials want voters to know about new options for casting a ballot early, starting this Friday, Sept. 18.

The Henry County Electoral Board met briefly Monday morning as they prepared to roll out new procedures taking effect across the Commonwealth. November 3 was already shaping up to be an unusual Election Day due to the pandemic. Now, recent legislation from the Virginia General Assembly that expands access to absentee voting means more big changes for election officials and voters.

This fall, any registered voter may request an absentee ballot or go vote early in person at the local registrar’s office without giving a reason. Early voting opens Friday, the same day absentee ballots will start being mailed out across Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Elections just launched an awareness campaign, called “Free to be Absentee,” encouraging people to take advantage of these options to avoid spreading COVID-19, according to a state news release.

Henry County has already seen a “significant increase” for absentee ballot requests, according to Electoral Board Secretary Ellen Boone.

“Friday is going to be very, very busy getting out these absentee ballots,” she said.

Boone and fellow board members, Chair Rita Shropshire and Vice-Chair Valeria Edwards, said Monday that the higher numbers may stem from a combination of concerns about COVID-19 and the increased levels of interest voters show in presidential election years.