New legislation means Virginia voters can cast their ballots early starting this Friday, Sept. 18

Want to avoid the crowds— and potential exposure to COVID-19— this Election Day?
Election officials want voters to know about new options for casting a ballot early, starting this Friday, Sept. 18.
The Henry County Electoral Board met briefly Monday morning as they prepared to roll out new procedures taking effect across the Commonwealth. November 3 was already shaping up to be an unusual Election Day due to the pandemic. Now, recent legislation from the Virginia General Assembly that expands access to absentee voting means more big changes for election officials and voters.
This fall, any registered voter may request an absentee ballot or go vote early in person at the local registrar’s office without giving a reason. Early voting opens Friday, the same day absentee ballots will start being mailed out across Virginia.
The Virginia Department of Elections just launched an awareness campaign, called “Free to be Absentee,” encouraging people to take advantage of these options to avoid spreading COVID-19, according to a state news release.
Henry County has already seen a “significant increase” for absentee ballot requests, according to Electoral Board Secretary Ellen Boone.
“Friday is going to be very, very busy getting out these absentee ballots,” she said.
Boone and fellow board members, Chair Rita Shropshire and Vice-Chair Valeria Edwards, said Monday that the higher numbers may stem from a combination of concerns about COVID-19 and the increased levels of interest voters show in presidential election years.
“We do encourage everyone to vote,” Shropshire said during the meeting, adding, “We’re working very hard to get this done in the way this needs to be done.”
“This election is very important,” Boone said. She added that early voting is “very convenient. You can avoid the crowd at the polls. You’re there on your time.”
Vote early, but not often
Virginia voters have multiple options for participating in this year’s election. Early in-person voting begins Friday and will continue through Oct. 31. In Henry County, voters can cast a ballot at Registrar Elizabeth Stone’s office on the first floor of the administration building during regular business hours from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Face masks are required inside the building.
In addition to normal weekday business hours, all registrars’ offices across Virginia will open for early in-person voting the two Saturdays before the election, Oct. 24 and 31, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
No application or appointment is needed for early in-person voting. However, people will be expected to provide some form of photo identification or sign an ID Confirmation Statement, just like on Election Day.
A secure drop box will also be installed in the lobby across from the Registrar’s office, where it will be under surveillance from multiple cameras, Boone said. Recent legislation from the Virginia General Assembly allows for the drop boxes to be used for both early voting and to submit ballots on Election Day.
On Nov. 3, Boone said, “There will be one drop box inside every precinct for those people who want to return their absentee ballot but don’t want to go through the line to vote.”
If someone submits an incomplete ballot, “someone will be calling them,” she said. The person will have three days to submit the completed information in order for the vote to be counted.
On Election Day, all 24 precincts in Henry County will be open as usual. The county has set aside some federal CARES Act funding for protective equipment and sanitizing supplies.
“We will be practicing social distancing and encouraging people to wear masks,” Boone said.
How to vote absentee
For people who may be uncomfortable or unable to vote in-person, absentee ballots can be submitted through the mail. Voters can request an absentee ballot until Oct. 23 online at elections.virginia.gov/absentee or by calling the Registrar. In Henry County, that number is 276-638-5108.
People whose absentee requests have already been processed should expect to receive their ballots starting next week, Boone said. However, there has been a lot of confusion about third-party groups sending unsolicited mailings to local voters, she added. People should look for a “bulky envelope” from the Henry County Elections office.
It is very important for people to realize the rules if they originally requested an absentee ballot and then change their minds and decide to vote in-person, Boone said.
“When they receive that ballot in the mail, they need to make a decision whether to mark it and mail it in, or keep it unopened. Once they open their ballot envelope, they have to utilize it,” she explained.
Those choosing to vote in-person instead need to bring their unopened absentee ballot with them to the polls, Boone said.
In order to be counted, absentee votes sent by mail must be postmarked by 7 p.m. Nov. 3 and received by Friday, Nov. 6 at noon. Return postage is included on the envelopes.
The use of drop boxes and the expected increase in the number of absentee ballots arriving through the end of Election Week means it will take elections officials longer than normal to get a final count, Boone noted.
“This will be different from other years,” she said. “We may not have immediate gratification unless there’s a landslide [winner].”
Boone also emphasized that there are processes in place to track who has requested an absentee ballot to prevent people from voting twice.
“We want to remind people if they mail their absentee ballot and still go to polls to vote on Election Day, they’ll be committing a felony,” she said.
However, she said, “I feel very comfortable with the way Virginia has this election organized. There’s no chance of your vote not being counted, and there’s no chance of you voting twice.”
Split district
In addition to the presidential election, Henry County voters will be choosing their Congressional representatives. However, for most of the county, there’s only one option: Republican Rep. Morgan Griffith. He is running for re-election in the 9th District without a Democratic challenger.
Henry County is split between the 9th and 5th Congressional Districts, with only seven of the 24 voting precincts in the 5th. These are in the eastern half of the county and include: Axton School, Mountain Valley Lodge, Irisburg (at Freedom Baptist Church), Mountain View (at the VFW Club off Old Chatham Heights Road), and the Ridgeway Library. Then, two additional precincts are split, as well.
“Dyer’s Store Fire Department is a split precinct depending on which side of 57 you live on,” Boone said, and most of the Mt. Olivet Ruritan Club is in the 5th, with the exception of a few voters.
These voters will choose between two new candidates for Congress: Republican Bob Good and Democrat Dr. Cameron Webb.
People who need to register to vote can do so until Oct. 13. For more information, visit elections.virginia.gov. Henry County voters can contact the Registrar’s office in the Henry County Administration Building at 276-638-5108 or email estone@co.henry.va.us.
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
