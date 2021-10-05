New program brings seniors meal, fresh produce

The application period is still open for local restaurants to participate in a new program that sends meals to senior citizens.

However, interest has been so high that a waiting list is forming, said Kathleen McEvoy, a Community Development Specialist for the West Piedmont Planning District Commission (WPPDC).

The program provides meals to low-to-moderate income senior citizens in the region. Participating eateries are eligible for a reimbursement of $20 per meal, a flat rate which covers the meal and other associated costs such as packaging.

Over the course of 35 weeks – this is its second -- the Southern Area Agency on Aging (SAAA) is responsible for distributing the meals to approximately 300 qualifying seniors in Martinsville and Danville and the counties of Henry, Patrick, Franklin and Pittsylvania.

One lunch is provided per week to each senior. The day of the week varies depending on the senior’s locality.

The meals are intended to address urgent needs in the community related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a press release states.