New program brings seniors meal, fresh produce

The application period is still open for local restaurants to participate in a new program that sends meals to senior citizens.
However, interest has been so high that a waiting list is forming, said Kathleen McEvoy, a Community Development Specialist for the West Piedmont Planning District Commission (WPPDC).
The program provides meals to low-to-moderate income senior citizens in the region. Participating eateries are eligible for a reimbursement of $20 per meal, a flat rate which covers the meal and other associated costs such as packaging.
Over the course of 35 weeks – this is its second -- the Southern Area Agency on Aging (SAAA) is responsible for distributing the meals to approximately 300 qualifying seniors in Martinsville and Danville and the counties of Henry, Patrick, Franklin and Pittsylvania.
One lunch is provided per week to each senior. The day of the week varies depending on the senior’s locality.
The meals are intended to address urgent needs in the community related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a press release states.
“Since the beginning, this pandemic has been a persistent threat to not only the lives of seniors in our area but also to the livelihoods of our local restaurants,” McEvoy stated in the release. “We have an opportunity to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 on both through this project. The restaurants get a nice stipend to support their operations and seniors get a hot meal without needing to risk their health. It’s truly a win-win scenario.”
McEvoy said the meals will need to be packaged individually, but restaurants may use their usual carry-out containers for the program.
Transportation drivers from the SAAA will pick up the meals from the restaurant. Upon arrival, the restaurants will be asked to complete a form verifying the amount of meals prepared. The same form will be used by the drivers to verify the meals were dropped off at the appropriate homes.
In addition to the meals provided by the restaurants, fresh food boxes from local producers are given to nearly 500 seniors within the same service area in partnership with regional farmers’ markets.
Henry County, in partnership with the WPPDC, recently was awarded $400,000 from the Virginia Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus program. The funds will be used by the WPPDC to pay for the entire project.
The project also offers baby and toddler supplies to approximately 1,500 low-to-moderate income households in the region through a partnership with the Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services.
Overall, the grant will support local restaurants, farmers, children and seniors who have been adversely affected by the pandemic.
For more information, contact McEvoy at 638-3987 ext. 7 or kmcevoy@wpdc.org or Community Development Specialist Patricia Foley at 634-4620.