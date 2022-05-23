20 arrested, 21 wanted following an undercover narcotics operation by HCSO

Twenty people have been arrested and 21 are still being sought after the conclusion of an undercover narcotics operation by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Cocaine, along with quantities of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine, were seized during the operation, according to a press release from the department. Assets connected to the distribution and trafficking of narcotics were also seized. These seizures include multiple vehicles, firearms and U.S. currency.

As a result of the drug operation, a Henry County Grand Jury issued indictments on May 16, 2021. This operation resulted in 94 felony charges being issued on 41 adults.

Throughout this investigation, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Henry County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, Virginia State Police, Martinsville Police Department, Henry County Department of Public Safety, Drug Enforcement Administration, and United States Marshals Service.

The suspects still being sought are:

Andra Dawn Adams of 160 Blackberry Road, Bassett: distribute imitation controlled substance, attempt to distribute heroin

Deonandre Hamlett Bradley of 74 Halifax Drive Apt. 15, Collinsville: distribute cocaine, conspiracy to distribute cocaine

Reginald Denod Brim, 710 Mitchell Road, Axton: distribute cocaine third or subsequent offense, distribute imitation controlled substance, attempt to distribute cocaine

Marcus Javon Bruce, 245 Terrance Garden Drive, Apt. 1, Collinsville: distribute methamphetamine

Terrance Antwain Carter, 850 Clearview Drive, Martinsville: distribute cocaine

Elijah Isaiah Cooke, 1446 Fayette St., Martinsville: distribute methamphetamine two counts, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine two counts

Ronald Gene Edwards Jr., 1805 Eggleston Falls Road, Ridgeway: distribute fentanyl

Ammiel Demetrius France, 95 Watkins Drive, Bassett: distribute cocaine third or subsequent offense, three counts

Michael Anthony Granderson, 101 Cabin Hill Road, Ridgeway: distribute imitation controlled substance, attempt to distribute cocaine

Elrico Dominque Grant, 701 Melody Lane, Martinsville: distribute cocaine

Anthony Craig Hairston, 84 D&J Park Drive, Lot 23, Axton: distribute cocaine third or subsequent offsense

Darrell Wayne Hairston, 1133 Garrett Road, Ridgeway: distribute cocaine, distribute imitation controlled substance, attempt to distribute heroin

Christpher Lee Hess, 300 Southland Drive, Martinsville: distribute imitation controlled substance, attempt to distribute methamphetamine

Billy Raye Manns Jr., 2052 Stultz Road, Martinsville: distribute cocaine third or subsequent offense, two counts

Troy Vincent Moran, 60 4th St., Fieldale: distribute fentanyl, distribute tramodol

Jaques Naquan-Lamont Nicholson, 211 Cloudview Drive, Martinsville: distribute fentanyl

Erica Lynn Parsons, 691 Boulder Road, Ridgeway: distribute methamphetamine two counts, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine two counts

Ricky Lee Pritchett, 77 Siesta Circle, Martinsville: distribute cocaine third or subsequent offense two counts

David Orlandis Rucker, 755 Stultz Road, Apt. 1108, Martinsville: distribute imitation controlled substance, attempt to distribute methamphetamine

Melvin Carlos Smith, 1705 16th St. Apt. K, Greensboro, N.C., distribute cocaine

Abdul Rashean Williams, 1014 Georgia Ave., Apt. 7, Eden, N.C.: distribute cocaine third or subsequent offense, conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Anyone with information on where any of those suspects may be located is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 276-63-CRIME 276-632-7463. The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

Meanwhile, a number of suspects were arrested on Thursday:

Timothy Doran Carter, 1010 Hidden Valley Drive, Martinsville: possess a F/A while distribute methamphetamine, distribute methamphetamine two counts; $3,500 secure bond

Kayla Dorothy Champion-Wright, 162 Lakewood Park Trail, Martinsville: distribute cocaine, conspiracy to distribute cocaine; no bond

Misty Nicole Coleman, Henry County Adult Detention Center: distribute fentanyl, distribute tramadol, distribute methamphetamine

Adrian Ramon Craig, 36 Carolyns Lane, Martinsville: distribute imitation controlled substance, attempt to distribute cocaine, endanger life of a child; $4,500 secure bond

Adrian Ramon Espana-xum, 36 Carolyns Lane, Martinsville: distribute imitation controlled substance, attempt to distribute cocaine, endanger life of a child; $4,500 secure bond

Byron Jerome Hairston, 590 North Fork Road, Martinsville: attempt to distribute cocaine; $2,500 secure bond

Keyon Lesam Hairston, Martinsville City Jail: distribute fentanyl

Michael Wendell Hairston, Henry County Adult Detention Center: distribute cocaine third or subsequent offense

Corey Laray Hairston, 655 Stella Loop Road, Spencer: distribute cocaine, distribute sildenafil; $3,500 secure bond

Rhonda Faye Handy, 161 Brittany Hill Lane, Axton: distribute imitation controlled substance, attempt to distribute cocaine; $3,500 secure bond

Laviao Deangelo Hird, 843 Hundley St., Martinsville: distribute cocaine; $2,500 secure bond

Travis Vincent Matthews, 387 Miles Road, Collinsville: distribute fentanly third or subsequent offense, distribute cocaine third or subsequent offense; no bond

Eric Christopher Naff, Henry County Detention Center: distribute methamphetamine

Michael Antonio Penn, 817 Hundley St., Martinsville: distribute fentanyl, distribute xylazine; $3,000 secure bond

Stephanie Nicole Penn, Martinsville City Jail: distribute cocaine, endanger life of child three counts

Jennifer Lynn Rea, 1010 Hidden Valley Drive, Martinsville: distribute methamphetamine, three counts; $3,500 secure bond

Jarrod Lenard Redd, 53 Meadowgreen Drive, Apt. 8, Bassett: distribute heroin two counts, distribute imitation controlled substance, attempt to distribute methamphetamine; $7,500 secure bond

Edward Timothy Ross, 108 Penrose Drive, Bassett: distribute cocaine three counts; distribute methamphetamine three counts; distribute fentanyl; no bond

Goldie Alberta Rumley, 155 Arrowwood Drive, Fieldale: distribute cocaine third or subsequent offense, two counts; $7,400 secure bone

Rodrick Lorenzo Walker, 475 Cordova Drive, Martinsville: distribute cocaine, four counts; conspiracy to distribute cocaine; distribute imitation controlled substance; attempt to distribute methamphetamine; no bond.

