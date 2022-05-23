20 arrested, 21 wanted following an undercover narcotics operation by HCSO

Twenty people have been arrested and 21 are still being sought after the conclusion of an undercover narcotics operation by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.
Cocaine, along with quantities of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine, were seized during the operation, according to a press release from the department. Assets connected to the distribution and trafficking of narcotics were also seized. These seizures include multiple vehicles, firearms and U.S. currency.
As a result of the drug operation, a Henry County Grand Jury issued indictments on May 16, 2021. This operation resulted in 94 felony charges being issued on 41 adults.
Throughout this investigation, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Henry County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, Virginia State Police, Martinsville Police Department, Henry County Department of Public Safety, Drug Enforcement Administration, and United States Marshals Service.
The suspects still being sought are:
Andra Dawn Adams of 160 Blackberry Road, Bassett: distribute imitation controlled substance, attempt to distribute heroin
Deonandre Hamlett Bradley of 74 Halifax Drive Apt. 15, Collinsville: distribute cocaine, conspiracy to distribute cocaine
Reginald Denod Brim, 710 Mitchell Road, Axton: distribute cocaine third or subsequent offense, distribute imitation controlled substance, attempt to distribute cocaine
Marcus Javon Bruce, 245 Terrance Garden Drive, Apt. 1, Collinsville: distribute methamphetamine
Terrance Antwain Carter, 850 Clearview Drive, Martinsville: distribute cocaine
Elijah Isaiah Cooke, 1446 Fayette St., Martinsville: distribute methamphetamine two counts, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine two counts
Ronald Gene Edwards Jr., 1805 Eggleston Falls Road, Ridgeway: distribute fentanyl
Ammiel Demetrius France, 95 Watkins Drive, Bassett: distribute cocaine third or subsequent offense, three counts
Michael Anthony Granderson, 101 Cabin Hill Road, Ridgeway: distribute imitation controlled substance, attempt to distribute cocaine
Elrico Dominque Grant, 701 Melody Lane, Martinsville: distribute cocaine
Anthony Craig Hairston, 84 D&J Park Drive, Lot 23, Axton: distribute cocaine third or subsequent offsense
Darrell Wayne Hairston, 1133 Garrett Road, Ridgeway: distribute cocaine, distribute imitation controlled substance, attempt to distribute heroin
Christpher Lee Hess, 300 Southland Drive, Martinsville: distribute imitation controlled substance, attempt to distribute methamphetamine
Billy Raye Manns Jr., 2052 Stultz Road, Martinsville: distribute cocaine third or subsequent offense, two counts
Troy Vincent Moran, 60 4th St., Fieldale: distribute fentanyl, distribute tramodol
Jaques Naquan-Lamont Nicholson, 211 Cloudview Drive, Martinsville: distribute fentanyl
Erica Lynn Parsons, 691 Boulder Road, Ridgeway: distribute methamphetamine two counts, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine two counts
Ricky Lee Pritchett, 77 Siesta Circle, Martinsville: distribute cocaine third or subsequent offense two counts
David Orlandis Rucker, 755 Stultz Road, Apt. 1108, Martinsville: distribute imitation controlled substance, attempt to distribute methamphetamine
Melvin Carlos Smith, 1705 16th St. Apt. K, Greensboro, N.C., distribute cocaine
Abdul Rashean Williams, 1014 Georgia Ave., Apt. 7, Eden, N.C.: distribute cocaine third or subsequent offense, conspiracy to distribute cocaine.
Anyone with information on where any of those suspects may be located is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 276-63-CRIME 276-632-7463. The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.
Meanwhile, a number of suspects were arrested on Thursday:
Timothy Doran Carter, 1010 Hidden Valley Drive, Martinsville: possess a F/A while distribute methamphetamine, distribute methamphetamine two counts; $3,500 secure bond
Kayla Dorothy Champion-Wright, 162 Lakewood Park Trail, Martinsville: distribute cocaine, conspiracy to distribute cocaine; no bond
Misty Nicole Coleman, Henry County Adult Detention Center: distribute fentanyl, distribute tramadol, distribute methamphetamine
Adrian Ramon Craig, 36 Carolyns Lane, Martinsville: distribute imitation controlled substance, attempt to distribute cocaine, endanger life of a child; $4,500 secure bond
Adrian Ramon Espana-xum, 36 Carolyns Lane, Martinsville: distribute imitation controlled substance, attempt to distribute cocaine, endanger life of a child; $4,500 secure bond
Byron Jerome Hairston, 590 North Fork Road, Martinsville: attempt to distribute cocaine; $2,500 secure bond
Keyon Lesam Hairston, Martinsville City Jail: distribute fentanyl
Michael Wendell Hairston, Henry County Adult Detention Center: distribute cocaine third or subsequent offense
Corey Laray Hairston, 655 Stella Loop Road, Spencer: distribute cocaine, distribute sildenafil; $3,500 secure bond
Rhonda Faye Handy, 161 Brittany Hill Lane, Axton: distribute imitation controlled substance, attempt to distribute cocaine; $3,500 secure bond
Laviao Deangelo Hird, 843 Hundley St., Martinsville: distribute cocaine; $2,500 secure bond
Travis Vincent Matthews, 387 Miles Road, Collinsville: distribute fentanly third or subsequent offense, distribute cocaine third or subsequent offense; no bond
Eric Christopher Naff, Henry County Detention Center: distribute methamphetamine
Michael Antonio Penn, 817 Hundley St., Martinsville: distribute fentanyl, distribute xylazine; $3,000 secure bond
Stephanie Nicole Penn, Martinsville City Jail: distribute cocaine, endanger life of child three counts
Jennifer Lynn Rea, 1010 Hidden Valley Drive, Martinsville: distribute methamphetamine, three counts; $3,500 secure bond
Jarrod Lenard Redd, 53 Meadowgreen Drive, Apt. 8, Bassett: distribute heroin two counts, distribute imitation controlled substance, attempt to distribute methamphetamine; $7,500 secure bond
Edward Timothy Ross, 108 Penrose Drive, Bassett: distribute cocaine three counts; distribute methamphetamine three counts; distribute fentanyl; no bond
Goldie Alberta Rumley, 155 Arrowwood Drive, Fieldale: distribute cocaine third or subsequent offense, two counts; $7,400 secure bone
Rodrick Lorenzo Walker, 475 Cordova Drive, Martinsville: distribute cocaine, four counts; conspiracy to distribute cocaine; distribute imitation controlled substance; attempt to distribute methamphetamine; no bond.