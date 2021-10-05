$210K grant expands healthcare training at P&HCC

The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved a grant for more than $210,000 which will enable Patrick & Henry Community College (P&HCC) to transform existing instructional space into a new healthcare training facility and to expand its health career training offerings.

The college will use funds from the Virginia TRRC to renovate a room in Philpott Hall, create a Healthcare Skills Lab and hire an additional Nurse Aide/Clinical/Laboratory Instructor. With a new lab and a new instructor, the college will increase the capacity of existing healthcare programs which include Nursing, Practical Nursing, Nurse Aide, Phlebotomy and Certified Clinical Medical Assistant.

Once the renovation and the skills lab addition is complete, P&HCC will begin offering Nurse Aide as a dual enrollment training option for local high school students.

The college expects to have the renovations completed and the new faculty hired by January 2022 and to begin the dual enrollment program by August 2023.