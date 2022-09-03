6-year-old dies in wreck; two siblings hurt

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in the death of a child. The crash occurred at 3:37 a.m. Saturday at 3:37 a.m. on Mount Cross Road, near Log Haven Road in Pittsylvania County.

A 2007 Chevrolet Aveo was traveling west on Mount Cross Road, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.

The Chevrolet was driven by Czachary Paul Roe, 37, of Callands. Roe was injured and transported to a near-by hospital.

Three children were in the vehicle. A 10-year old boy was not wearing a seatbelt, and 3-year old boy was in a child safety seat. Both children were injured and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Six-year old Kias Jordan Salas was unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle; Kias died at the scene.

Charges are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.