'A Pink Event' slated; annual symposium part of MLC's CAN awareness

This year's theme of the MLC Cancer Foundation is CAN -- standing for "Take Control And Navigate your health."

The highlight of the campaign is the foundation's annual A Pink Event, to be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at New College Institute, 191 Fayette St., Martinsville. Its goals are to help save lives and educate and honor those who have succumb to cancer, a press release states.

The A Pink Event - Wellness Symposium & Fundraiser is held each October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Patricia Via of Martinsville founded the foundation, which is named in honor of her mother, the late Myrtle Lee Carter, in 2012 to help to cancer patients and survivors. Since its inception, she has raised over $180,000 for cancer patients.

Funds raised will assist to provide mammographic breast screening and diagnostics to uninsured women, to provide financial assistance to cover medical cost for treatments and to cover costs for genetic testing.

Destination DC, EH Hodge Automotive Group, and Donohoe Hospitality are sponsors of MLC Cancer Foundation and the Pink Event. Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness, Martinsville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc, and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc- Upsilon Delta Zeta Chapter Martinsville, Martinsville City Police Department and VCU Cancer Massey Center are 2022 MLC Cancer Foundation Community Partners.

The CAN marketing campaign is on Facebook (@MLCCancerFoundation), Instagram (@MLCCancerFoundation) and Twitter (@THEMLCCF). People in the Martinsville surrounding area are encouraged to help save lives and decrease the death rate after cancer diagnosis. The public will learn how to Turn Can’t to CAN with Genetic Testing, How you CAN Talk with your DOC, How you CAN balance Faith and Facts with your health, the release states.

The foundation also hosts the “I CAN” panel with community members to have frank conversations around navigating your health. Early detection saves lives and the marketing campaign will promote the benefits of health screenings, the release states.

All attendees will take home resources to help them in their health journey. Two cancer patients at the event will be awarded $2,500 toward their cancer medical journey. Speakers will include:

Indira Lindsay Roberts, regional manager in Oncology and Women's Health for Invitae Genetics

Nayo Wills, MD, IFMCP, with Nava Health & Vitality Center

Tiffany D. Morris, DNP, MS Ed. MSN, RN CNE, associate professor of nursing at Elon University

“My mother, father and many other relatives have been diagnosed with cancer, and unfortunately many have lost their cancer battle,” Patricia Via stated in the release. “I am a 13-year breast cancer survivor, and my platform via the MLC Cancer Foundation is to assist others who receive a cancer diagnosis and to touch as many of their lives as possible."

MLC Cancer Foundation is a non-profit, tax-exempt organization that offers resources and financial assistance to cancer patients to cover expenses incurred due to their diagnosis. In addition to financial support, the foundation educates people on preventative options and genetic testing benefits for the entire family. The foundation also offers personal and moral support for the patient and family.

Donations to MLC can be made over www.mlccancerfoundation.org/support-us and by mail to MLC Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 3582, Martinsville, Va., 24115.