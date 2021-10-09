AEP offers public input sessions on Patrick upgrade project

Company representatives are evaluating several route options for the new transmission line. The project begins at the existing Willis Gap Substation located off Orchard View Drive at the border of Carroll and Patrick counties. Route options continue east for approximately 12 miles toward the proposed substation, located off Cox Ridge Road in Patrick County near the community of Claudville. The route options then travel east for approximately 10 miles and end at a proposed substation site located off Commerce Drive near Stuart.

AEP will hold in-person and virtual public meetings about the project:

Wednesday, Oct. 20, from 3-7 p.m. in person, in the Hooker Building at Rotary Field, 420 Woodland Drive, Stuart

Thursday, Oct. 21, from 3-7 p.m. in person, at the Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Highway, Stuart

Thursday, Oct. 28, from noon to 1 p.m. virtually: If joining by phone, dial 1-415-655-0001 and enter access code 2438 072 6918 when prompted; If joining online, visit AppalachianPower.com/StuartTownHall1 and use the password Stuart

Thursday, Oct. 28, from 5- 6 p.m. virtually: If joining by phone, dial 1-415-655-0001 and enter access code 2436 288 2978 when prompted: If joining online, visit AppalachianPower.com/StuartTownHall2, using the password Stuart

Area landowners can expect to receive a packet in the mail that includes additional project details and a comment card they can return with their feedback.

