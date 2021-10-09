AEP offers public input sessions on Patrick upgrade project

Appalachian Power invites public comment on its plans to upgrade the power grid serving customers in Patrick County.
The Stuart Area Improvements Project provides a new electrical source to support the current electrical need in the region and increases electric reliability for customers, a press release states. The project involves constructing several components in the next few years and covers five Virginia counties.
The first component of the Stuart Area Improvements Project is the Stuart- Willis Gap Transmission Line Project in Patrick and Carroll counties, involving approximately 22 miles of 138-kilovolt transmission line and building two new substations. The present Stuart Substation and aging equipment will be retired.
Installing modern equipment and upgrading facilities reduces the need for frequent equipment maintenance and improves electric service reliability, the release states. Installing the additional power source would ensure continued electric service to customers if the existing transmission line experiences an extended power outage.
“This project represents the first component of an overall effort to improve the power grid in Virginia. This component modernizes the local electric transmission grid and ensures Patrick and Carroll county residents continue to receive reliable electric service,” stated George Porter, Appalachian Power spokesperson, in the release.
Company representatives are evaluating several route options for the new transmission line. The project begins at the existing Willis Gap Substation located off Orchard View Drive at the border of Carroll and Patrick counties. Route options continue east for approximately 12 miles toward the proposed substation, located off Cox Ridge Road in Patrick County near the community of Claudville. The route options then travel east for approximately 10 miles and end at a proposed substation site located off Commerce Drive near Stuart.
AEP will hold in-person and virtual public meetings about the project:
Wednesday, Oct. 20, from 3-7 p.m. in person, in the Hooker Building at Rotary Field, 420 Woodland Drive, Stuart
Thursday, Oct. 21, from 3-7 p.m. in person, at the Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Highway, Stuart
Thursday, Oct. 28, from noon to 1 p.m. virtually: If joining by phone, dial 1-415-655-0001 and enter access code 2438 072 6918 when prompted; If joining online, visit AppalachianPower.com/StuartTownHall1 and use the password Stuart
Thursday, Oct. 28, from 5- 6 p.m. virtually: If joining by phone, dial 1-415-655-0001 and enter access code 2436 288 2978 when prompted: If joining online, visit AppalachianPower.com/StuartTownHall2, using the password Stuart
Area landowners can expect to receive a packet in the mail that includes additional project details and a comment card they can return with their feedback.