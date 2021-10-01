AEP seeking approval for project to upgrade 15 miles of old lines and poles

Appalachian Power representatives are seeking approval for the Fieldale Ridgeway Transmission Line Rebuild Project, an investment to upgrade the electric transmission network serving customers in Henry County.

The project involves upgrading approximately 15 miles of transmission line and replaces deteriorating wooden poles from the 1940s with steel poles, a press release states. The upgrades replace aging equipment that caused multiple service interruptions for customers south of Fieldale down to the state border and east of Ridgeway toward Sandy Level.

Appalachian Power officials plan to submit an application to the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) this fall requesting approval for the project, the release states. Appalachian Power representatives prepared the application by reviewing future land use, environmental impacts and input that property owners provided during a virtual open house earlier this year.

