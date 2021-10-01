AEP seeking approval for project to upgrade 15 miles of old lines and poles

Appalachian Power representatives are seeking approval for the Fieldale Ridgeway Transmission Line Rebuild Project, an investment to upgrade the electric transmission network serving customers in Henry County.
The project involves upgrading approximately 15 miles of transmission line and replaces deteriorating wooden poles from the 1940s with steel poles, a press release states. The upgrades replace aging equipment that caused multiple service interruptions for customers south of Fieldale down to the state border and east of Ridgeway toward Sandy Level.
Appalachian Power officials plan to submit an application to the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) this fall requesting approval for the project, the release states. Appalachian Power representatives prepared the application by reviewing future land use, environmental impacts and input that property owners provided during a virtual open house earlier this year.
Company officials plan to rebuild the power line in or near the existing right-of-way, the release states. The transmission line upgrades begins at the Fieldale Substation located off Appalachian Drive and exits the substation to the east. The line travels south, crosses U.S. 220 at two separate locations and travels through Sheffield Substation off Joseph Martin Highway. The upgrades continue through Ridgeway Substation off Old Mill Road and conclude at a structure near the Virginia-North Carolina border.
Appalachian Power representatives plan to continue communication with property owners in the project area before submitting the company’s application to the SCC, the release states. If the SCC accepts the application, property owners can expect an additional mailing explaining how to participate in the project approval process.
If the SCC approves the project, Appalachian Power right-of-way representatives will discuss next steps with property owners, according to the release. If the project receives approval, construction should begin in fall 2023 and conclude by summer 2025.
Visit AppalachianPower.com/Fieldale-Ridgeway for more information about the project.