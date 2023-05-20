Post-Legislative Update

The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce will host a Post-Legislative Update at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The session will be held at New College Institute, 191 Fayette St., in Room 207, and also over Zoom.

Speakers via Zoom will be Delegates Les Adams, Danny Marshall and Wren Williams, and John Hess representing Congressman Morgan Griffith.

Light refreshments will be served.

City Council

Martinsville City Council will meet from 6-8 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers of the Martinsville Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St., to conduct a budget work session on the upcoming Fiscal Year 2024 budget.

City Council also will meet Tuesday in Council Chambers.

During a closed session from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Council will conduct interviews of prospective candidates for employment. A break will be taken from 5:30-6 p.m., then Council will reconvene at 6 p.m. for appointments to boards and commissions and discussion of the award of a public contract involving the expenditure of public funds, including interviews of bidders or offerers, and discussion of the terms of contracts.

At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Council will:

Recognize a student from Martinsville Middle School's 7th grade class as the Region 2 winner of the Virginia Municipal League's "If I Were Mayor" essay contest

Present awards to MMS students who participated in that contest

Consider setting a public hearing for Council's June 13 meeting dealing with three appointments to the City School Board: two 3-year terms ending June 30, 2026, and one unexpired term ending on June 30

Conduct a public hearing on the City's FY23-24 Budget and consider approval of Budget Ordinance 2023-U-1 on first reading

Board of Supervisors

The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday in the Summerlin Meeting Room of the Henry County Administration Building.

The agenda for the 3 p.m. session includes:

A proclamation declaring June 24 as Fire and Rescue Appreciation Day in Henry County

Award of contract for grounds maintenance equipment for the Smith River Sports Complex

Transfer appropriation re: Fieldale Heritage Project with the Planning, Zoning and Inspections Department

Categorical transfer re: paving and painting - school board

Award of contract re: knuckleboom-style truck for the refuse department

Additional appropriation re: asset forfeiture funds for the Sheriff's Office

Appropriation of the FY 2023-24 county budget

Closed session for discussion of appointees to the Blue Ridge Regional Library Board, Parks and Recreation Board, Community Policy and Management Team, Economic Development Corporation, Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services, Patrick & Henry Community College Board, Piedmont Regional Community Services Board and Southside Community Action Board; discussion of pending legal matters; real estate; and as-yet unannounced industries

The 6 p.m. meeting will address:

The Six-Year Secondary Road Plan

Public hearing on a budget amendment appropriating state reimbursement funds for construction of the Adult Detention Center

A public hearing on a rezoning application by T'Mesha Penn

BZA

The Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet Wednesday in the Henry County Administration Building on Kings Mountain Road in Collinsville.

The Planning, Zoning & Inspection Department will meet at noon in Rom 205.

A public hearing will be held at 1 p.m. in the Summerlin Meeting Room. On the agenda are:

Meaghan Smith Minter

Earnest L. Carter Jr. and Jeannette Carter

U.S. Cellular with John Wallace, agent

A building inspection report