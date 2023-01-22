Agendas: City Council; BOS of Henry and Patrick Counties; Henry County BZA and IDA

P&HCC

The Patrick & Henry Community College Board will meet 1t 12:30 p.m. at the Dalton IDEA Center, 26 Fayette St., Martinsville. The agenda includes reports on:

Budget and Finance: Fiscal Year 2024 local funds requests and report on local funds expenditures

Academic & Student Affairs Committee: Consideration of four program discontinuances and new program Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair

Legislative Committee: Consideration of amendment of Sexual Misconduct Policy

Academic and Student Affairs

Workforce, Economic and Community Development

Institutional Advancement

Athletics

Consideration of approval of Professor Emeritus Appointment

Patrick County

The Patrick County Board of Supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. at The Patrick County Administration Building, 106 Rucker St., Stuart. The agenda includes:

Broadband and hospital update by Economic Development Director Shean Adkins

RFP-Hauling and disposal of waste

Reports by county administrator and supervisors

Additionally, the board will go into closed session to discuss personnel matters for PSA (Blue Ridge), Solid Waste Committee (Smith River), DSS (Smith River) and county administrator performance evaluation; contract matters with the Rotary lease; and real estate matters for the Town of Stuart.

City Council

The Martinsville City Council will meet for a regular meeting on Tuesday with closed session starting at 6 p.m. and regular session starting at 7 p.m. in City Council Chambers, 55 W. Church St., Martinsville.

On the agenda are:

Entering into closed session to discuss personnel report and the investment of public funds

Reading of a proclamation declaring February 2023 as Black History Month

Conducting a public hearing concerning a denied appeal for a demolition request of a residential structure at 632 Fayette St.

Hearing information on the establishment of the Emergency Housing & Community Support Commission

Consideration of an electric rate increase effective Feb. 1

Consideration of the 2023 Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) list

IDA

The Industrial Development Authority of Henry County will meet at noon Wednesday, in the fourth floor conference room of the Henry County Administration Building. The primary purpose of the meeting is to elect officers for 2023 and to handle other administrative matters.

Henry County BZA

The Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet for a public hearing at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building on Wednesday.

On the agenda:

Public hearing on an application by Appalachia Power Project, Manager Scott Markwell

Public hearing on application by Sunny Rock Solar LLC

Building inspection report