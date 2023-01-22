Agendas: City Council; BOS of Henry and Patrick Counties; Henry County BZA and IDA

P&HCC
The Patrick & Henry Community College Board will meet 1t 12:30 p.m. at the Dalton IDEA Center, 26 Fayette St., Martinsville. The agenda includes reports on:
- Budget and Finance: Fiscal Year 2024 local funds requests and report on local funds expenditures
- Academic & Student Affairs Committee: Consideration of four program discontinuances and new program Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair
- Legislative Committee: Consideration of amendment of Sexual Misconduct Policy
- Academic and Student Affairs
- Workforce, Economic and Community Development
- Institutional Advancement
- Athletics
- Consideration of approval of Professor Emeritus Appointment
Patrick County
The Patrick County Board of Supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. at The Patrick County Administration Building, 106 Rucker St., Stuart. The agenda includes:
- Broadband and hospital update by Economic Development Director Shean Adkins
- RFP-Hauling and disposal of waste
- Reports by county administrator and supervisors
Additionally, the board will go into closed session to discuss personnel matters for PSA (Blue Ridge), Solid Waste Committee (Smith River), DSS (Smith River) and county administrator performance evaluation; contract matters with the Rotary lease; and real estate matters for the Town of Stuart.
City Council
The Martinsville City Council will meet for a regular meeting on Tuesday with closed session starting at 6 p.m. and regular session starting at 7 p.m. in City Council Chambers, 55 W. Church St., Martinsville.
On the agenda are:
- Entering into closed session to discuss personnel report and the investment of public funds
- Reading of a proclamation declaring February 2023 as Black History Month
- Conducting a public hearing concerning a denied appeal for a demolition request of a residential structure at 632 Fayette St.
- Hearing information on the establishment of the Emergency Housing & Community Support Commission
- Consideration of an electric rate increase effective Feb. 1
- Consideration of the 2023 Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) list
IDA
The Industrial Development Authority of Henry County will meet at noon Wednesday, in the fourth floor conference room of the Henry County Administration Building. The primary purpose of the meeting is to elect officers for 2023 and to handle other administrative matters.
Henry County BZA
The Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet for a public hearing at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building on Wednesday.
On the agenda:
- Public hearing on an application by Appalachia Power Project, Manager Scott Markwell
- Public hearing on application by Sunny Rock Solar LLC
- Building inspection report