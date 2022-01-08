AGENDAS: City Council; P&HCC meeting

Martinsville City Council

Martinsville City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in closed session and at 7 p.m. in regular session in Council Chambers in the Municipal Building. The agenda (which can be downloaded in its entirety, including all related documents and reports, from the web version of this story on www.martinsvillebulletin.com) includes:

Closed session:

Appointments to board and commissions

Consultation with legal counsel and briefings by staff members, attorneys or consultants pertaining to actual or probable litigation, or other specific legal matters requiring the provision of legal advice by such counsel

Regular session:

Recognize city employees who are eligible for Service Awards (5 minutes)

Hear an update from the Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services on its CarePortal Project (20 minutes)

See a presentation by Electric Department Director Durwin Joyce on the City Electric Department operations and projects (20 minutes)

Consider approval of consent agenda (5 minutes)

Public comments (to participate, email comments to Clerk of Council Karen Roberts at kroberts@ci.martinsville.va.us; call in comments to 276-403-5182; fax comments to 276-403-5280; or mail comments to City of Martinsville, attn.: Karen Roberts, P.O. Drawer 1112, Martinsville, VA 24114. Comments must be received by noon Monday Citizens may also request to speak at the Council meeting in the same manner.

P&HCC Nominating Committee

The Patrick & Henry Community College Board ad hoc Nominating Committee will meet at 11 a.m. Jan. 24 in the Frith Conference Room #145, 645 Patriot Ave., Martinsville.

The purpose of the meeting is to prepare a slate of officers and committee members for the next four years. This is a public meeting, but the committee will not receive public comment.

