MEETING AGENDAS

Agendas: City schools, City Council, Patrick County BOS and Henry County Planning Commission

City Schools

The Martinsville School Board will meet for a regular meeting on Monday at 6:15 p.m. in City Council Chambers, 55 W. Church St., Martinsville. On the agenda are:

  • Consideration of student handbook
  • Consideration of policies

Patrick Co. BOS

The Patrick County Board of Supervisors will meet for a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the Patrick County Administration Building in Stuart.

On the agenda:

  • Larry Cowley of the Planning Commission will present proposals for a solar facilities ordinance, a website, waste management, health insurance and an ARPA request.
  • Follow-up discussion on communication devices.

City Council

Martinsville City Council will meet for a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in City Council Chambers, 55 W. Church St., Martinsville.

On the agenda:

  • A proclamation will be read acknowledging the week of Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week.
  • Hear an update from Lisa Watkins of the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce regarding activities related to the city and the C-PEG Small Business Development contract.

Planning Commission

The Henry County Planning Commission will meet for a public hearing at the Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

On the agenda:

Public hearing on an application by Amanullah Sarwary to rezone approximately 3.48 acres at 57 Soapstone Road in the Horsepasture District from agricultural to commercial.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-591-7543. Follow him @billdwyatt.

