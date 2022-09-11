Agendas: City schools, City Council, Patrick County BOS and Henry County Planning Commission

City Schools

The Martinsville School Board will meet for a regular meeting on Monday at 6:15 p.m. in City Council Chambers, 55 W. Church St., Martinsville. On the agenda are:

Consideration of student handbook

Consideration of policies

Patrick Co. BOS

The Patrick County Board of Supervisors will meet for a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the Patrick County Administration Building in Stuart.

On the agenda:

Larry Cowley of the Planning Commission will present proposals for a solar facilities ordinance, a website, waste management, health insurance and an ARPA request.

Follow-up discussion on communication devices.

City Council

Martinsville City Council will meet for a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in City Council Chambers, 55 W. Church St., Martinsville.

On the agenda:

A proclamation will be read acknowledging the week of Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week.

Hear an update from Lisa Watkins of the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce regarding activities related to the city and the C-PEG Small Business Development contract.

Planning Commission

The Henry County Planning Commission will meet for a public hearing at the Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

On the agenda:

Public hearing on an application by Amanullah Sarwary to rezone approximately 3.48 acres at 57 Soapstone Road in the Horsepasture District from agricultural to commercial.