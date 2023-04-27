The New College Institute Executive Committee and Board of Directors will meet this morning over Zoom. This will be the first board meeting since Joe Sumner has joined NCI as executive director.

The Executive Committee will meet at 9 a.m., with Meeting ID 937 3775 0639 and Passcode 162635.

The agenda lists an update by Chairman Sen. William Stanley, followed by a closed session led by Stanley, and other business.

The Board of Directors will meet at 10 a.m., with Meeting ID 937 3775 0639 and Passcode 162635. The meeting is scheduled to last until 1 p.m.

On the agenda are:

Approval of Nov. 18 board minutes, by Stanley

NCI Chairman update by Stanley

Executive Director Report by Executive Director Joe Sumner

Executive Committee Report by Stanley

Closed session

Approval of revised FY 23 budget by Deputy Director Christina Reed

Future Board meeting dates

Public comment session