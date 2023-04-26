Planning Commission

A public hearing has been scheduled for 6 p.m. May 10 in the Summerlin Meeting Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville. Following the public hearing, the Planning Commission will make a recommendation on the application to the Board of Supervisors, who will conduct their own public hearing on the same matter at 6 p.m. May 23 in the same location.

In Case R-23-09, T'Mesha Penn requests the rezoning of 1.62 acres on the east side of Chestnut Knob Road, across from 1210 and 1220 Chestnut Knob Road, in the Ridgeway District. The property is zoned as Residential District S-R and the request is to change it to Agricultural District A-1 so a large private use storage building could be built there.

P&HCC

The Patrick & Henry Community College Board will meet at noon Monday, May 15, in the Hooker Exhibit Hall, Frith Economic Development Center, P&HCC campus. This is an open public meeting, but the Board will not receive public comment. The next meeting after this will be on July 17.

The agenda includes:

Report from President Dr. Greg Hodges

Budget and Finance Report from VP of Financial & Administrative Services Jack Hanbury, and presentation of approval of local funds budget for 2023-24 by Hanbury and George Hippisley

Update by Vice President of Academic & Student Success Services Dr. Chris Wikstrom

Presentation for approval of Associate of Applied Science: Motorsports Technology Program, by Wikstrom and Wayne Moore

Update from Vice President of Workforce, Economic and Community Development Dr. Rhonda Hodges

Update from P&HCC Foundation Executive Director Tiffani Underwood

Update from Assistant Vice President of Student Engagement & Inclusion and Athletic Director Brian Henderson

Presidential Evaluation Letter for 2022-23

Nomination of Jewell Drewery as vice-chair.