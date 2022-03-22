Appalachian Power holds meetings Monday and Tuesday in Stuart and Bassett on area plans

Appalachian Power will hold public information sessions Monday and Tuesday on area power grid upgrades.

The Stuart Area Improvements Project provides a new electrical source to support current electrical needs in the region and increases electric reliability for customers, according to a press release. The project involves constructing several components in the next few years.

The first component of the Stuart Area Improvements Project, announced in October, is the Stuart-Willis Gap Transmission Line Project.

The second component, announced in February, is the Stuart-Floyd Transmission Line Rebuild Project.

The third component is the Stuart-Bassett Transmission Line Project, located in Patrick and Henry counties. That involves:

Rebuilding about 22 miles of 69-kilovolt (kV) transmission line to 138 kV in or near the existing right-of-way

Building approximately 3 miles of 138-kV transmission line in new right-of-way

Upgrading the Fieldale Substation off Appalachian Drive in Henry County and the Philpott Dam Substation off Dam Spillway Road near the Philpott Dam in Henry County

Building the proposed Mayo River Substation off Commerce Drive in Patrick County (announced as part of the Stuart-Willis Gap project) and the proposed Stoneleigh Substation northwest of Fieldale in Henry County

Retiring four substations

“Transmission system improvements like these are critical to ensure reliable power delivery to our customers in southwest Virginia,” stated George Porter, Appalachian Power spokesperson, in the release. “This component increases electric capacity in the area, modernizes equipment to reduce service interruptions and enhances the line’s resiliency if outages do occur.”

Next week Appalachian Power will hold public information sessions on the projects. Area landowners can expect to receive in the mail packets that includes additional project details and comment cards to return with feedback.

Sessions for the Stuart-Bassett Transmission Line Project are scheduled for 5-7:30 p.m.:

Monday at the Stuart Rotary Field, Rotary Memorial Building, 420 Woodland Drive in Stuart

Tuesday at the Bassett Train Station Event Center, 3536 Fairystone Park Highway in Bassett

Appalachian staff will wear face coverings at the sessions and encourage those who plan to attend to also wear face coverings. The project team continues to monitor the situation and plans to adjust recommendations in accordance with federal, state and local COVID-19 guidance, the release states.

Interested citizens also can visit AppalachianPower.com/Stuart to learn more about the project and provide feedback.

The company plans to upgrade the majority of the transmission line in or near existing rights-of-way, which may require new or updated property easements. Appalachian plans to build about 3 miles of new 138-kV transmission line and are evaluating study segments to determine the best possible route.

Work for the third component begins at the proposed Mayo River Substation (announced as part of the Stuart-Willis Gap Transmission Line Project) off Commerce Drive in Patrick County and travels northeast 10 miles to the proposed Patrick Henry Substation at the Patrick-Henry county line. The project continues 9 miles northeast towards the existing Fieldale and proposed Stoneleigh substations before traveling northwest 6 miles to the proposed Smith River and existing Philpott Dam substations.

The Virginia State Corporation Commission requires Appalachian Power representatives to file an application for project approval. The project team plans to file the application in fall 2022. If the project receives approval, crews are expected to begin construction on the Stuart-Bassett Transmission Line Project in fall 2026 and conclude by fall 2028.

