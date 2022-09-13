Ararat Ruritan Club makes donations

The Ararat Ruritan Club recently made donations to two area organizations.

After the covered dish meal, at its September meeting, Ararat Ruritan Club President Kathleen Loveland presented checks to Rhonda Fulcher Pruitt of the Patrick County Food Bank and to Kristie Young Bentley, representing the Stuart Rotary Club backpack program. Each representative told the club about her organization. Both organizations serve the people of the Ararat community.

Also during this meeting, Bentley talked about the Patrick County High School Junior/Senior Beta Club’s member requirements for community service.

The club had lots of business to address during the monthly meeting, including the upcoming BBQ/Cruise-In. This traditional annual fundraiser is set for Saturday, Oct. 22, at the club building, located at 4711 Ararat Highway.

All money raised through fundraising efforts, such as the barbecue, virtual raffles and bingo, is funneled back into the community to help causes such as school supplies, Christmas gifts for less fortunate families and the elderly, and the local fire department and rescue squads.

“Our membership is really growing, and I think that is partially because our club so active in the community, and folks want to be a part of it,” said club Secretary Pamela Smith.

The Ararat Ruritan club meets on the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. for anyone to attend. If you’d like to help serve in your community and there is not an already established Ruritan Club, contact any Ruritan in Ararat, Meadows of Dan, Patrick Springs or Red Bank for help in getting one started in your area.

The Ararat Ruritan Club building can be rented for your family gatherings, celebrations, etc. For more details, email AraratRuritanClub@gmail.com. More information is also available on the Ararat Ruritan Club Facebook page.