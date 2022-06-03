Area food bank service is among the recipients of $100K in grants from the Community Foundation Serving Southwest Virginia

Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia has awarded $100,000 from a private foundation grant to three area social service non-profits in the Roanoke Valley.

Feeding Southwest Virginia (FSV) was awarded $20,000 to support the Community Solutions Center’s (CSC) Meal Production Training Program. FSV, the region's largest supplier of charitable food relief, supports food banks in Martinsville and Henry County.

The Meal Production Training Program takes on poverty through a two-pronged approach. The first approach aims to feed those in hunger now, by having students in the program prepare hundreds of nutritious meals per weekday for underserved children. The second approach combats hunger and poverty through workforce training. Adult students enrolled in the program are taught valuable hands-on restaurant and cooking skills.

“Feeding Southwest Virginia is thankful for this generous grant from Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia. It will support our Community Solutions Center in Northwest Roanoke to equip adult students for the workforce and help provide thousands of fresh meals for children," stated Feeding Southwest Virginia CEO Pamela Irvine in a press release.

Free Clinic of Franklin County (FCFC) was awarded $40,000 to support its Medicaid Expansion Initiative. FCFC provides basic medical care such as physical examinations, diagnostic testing, treatment plans, referrals, wellness screenings, women's wellness, health education and prescription medications to Franklin County area adults who are below 300% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines and have no or limited access to insurance.

About 9,000 people in Franklin County currently qualify for Medicaid, far outpacing the capacity of the local doctors’ offices. Grant support will help cover the start-up costs of the FCFC’s Medicaid Expansion Initiative and the addition of 2 new part-time employees to manage the increased patient load.

“The Free Clinic of Franklin County appreciates support from the Community Foundation. This particular grant was a surprise and a blessing. The funding will allow us to provide Medicaid services for up to 300 new patients," stated Free Clinic of Franklin County Executive Director Ellen Holland in the release.

Family Service of Roanoke Valley was awarded $40,000 to support the Strengthen Youth Opportunity for Success (SYOC) program. Family Service of Roanoke Valley provides a variety of mental health services to individuals and families regardless of their age or financial status. Its Youth Programs serve more than 500 children in Roanoke City Schools and in community after-school centers.

Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia has been providing customized philanthropic services to donors for decades. The Community Foundation holds nearly $120 million in charitable assets, is comprised of more than 360 permanent endowment funds (and growing) and has awarded over $60 million in grants to community institutions since inception. To learn more about the Community Foundation, visit www.cfwesternva.org or call 540-985-0204.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.