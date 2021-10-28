 Skip to main content
Area Halloween events
Area Halloween events

Rich Acres

Vehicles at Rich Acres Christian Church were decorated in movie themes during this week's trunk-or-treat event. Other churches and community groups have events planned through Sunday.

 Holly Kozelsky

Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road will have a Halloween all-you-can-eat breakfast, with sausage, ham, apples, gravy, biscuits, eggs, orange juice and coffee for $7. Live music will be performed from 10 a.m.-noon. Come dressed in your favorite costume.

Southside Survivor Response Center and Rainbow House will host trunk-or-treat, rock-painting and refreshments from 5:30-7:30 p.m. today at Jack Dalton Park

Heads of State will hold a trunk-or-treat, Halloween hot rod cruise in and truck show today starting at 5:30 p.m. at 714 N. Memorial Blvd.

Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department will host “Truck of Treats” from 5-7 p.m. Saturday. The department is at 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.

A Halloween Hayride will take place from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Jack Dalton Park, with trunk-or-treating in the parking lot as well, sponsored by Henry County Parks & Recreation.

“Trucks and Treats” will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday on Marshall Way in Fieldale.

Stuart Spooktacular, sponsored by the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce and with booths and tables will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Main Street in Stuart.

Several area churches have trunk-or-treating planned. They include:

  • Collinsville Pentecostal Holiness Church, 45 Spring Drive, Collinsville: 5:30-7:30 p.m. today
  • Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown: 2-4 p.m. on Saturday
  • Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville: 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday
  • First Baptist Church of Bassett: 5 p.m. on Saturday
  • Hillcrest Baptist Church, 18075 A.L. Philpott Highway, Ridgeway: 5-7 p.m. Saturday
  • Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, and hot dogs will be served in the fellowship hall.
