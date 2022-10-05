Arrest visit results in discovery of explosives; man jailed

A Bassett man in is jail following a search that uncovered explosives.

At about 10:10 p.m. Tuesday, Henry County Deputies were making an arrest at 55 Raceway Drive in the Bassett area of Henry County. The officers arrested Barry Wayne Witt, who lives at this location, for two outstanding warrants for Contempt of Court.

As the officers were arresting Witt, one of the officers noticed in the residence a weapon that Witt is not allowed to have, a release from the sheriff's office states. Officers issued another warrant against Witt for Purchase, Possess, Transport Firearm by a person Involuntarily Committed. The officers then obtained a search warrant for the residence.

While searching, numerous weapons were found, as well as three items that were believed to be explosive devices, the release states. The Virginia State Police was called for assistance with these devices. State Police Bomb Technicians safely removed and rendered safe the devices, which were determined to be homemade explosive devices, the release states.

Witt is incarcerated in the Henry County Adult Detention Center under no bond. This investigation is continuing and will likely lead to other charges being placed for this incident, the release states.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.