The suspect in an arson and vandalism investigation has voluntarily surrendered herself to authorities, and charges are pending.

Her name is not being released because she is a minor.

Thursday evening, the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Communications Center received a call from the store manager at the Dollar General located on 6260 A.L. Philpott Hwy., concerning an arson and vandalism that occurred in the store.

No fire department personnel were dispatched because the fire had been extinguished.

Fire Marshal Lisa Garrett and an investigator from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and discovered that a female subject had entered the store, picked up a lighter and proceeded to set fire to numerous items near the front register.

The Fire Marshal’s Office has obtained photos of the suspect and a woman believed to be traveling with her. The office asked the public for assistance in identifying the suspect. Both females left the scene in a white Honda Accord.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 276-634-4668 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463).