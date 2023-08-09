News
An undisclosed amount of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine were seized during the operation, authorities said.
A building appears to have sustained structural damage by a large sinkhole at 121 E. Main St. in uptown Martinsville.
A former Magna Vista High School student was sentenced to an active prison term of four months on Tuesday in Henry County Circuit Court.
Addiction treatment center SaVida Health just opened its 21st branch in Virginia with a Martinsville location at 1 E. Market St.
In his final game at Hooker Field, Bassett & P&HCC grad Christian Easley was given a standing ovation after leaving the final for the …