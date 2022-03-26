Autism Awareness Day event hosted by Michael Venable

Michael Venable will be holding an event from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 2 called “Light It up Blue 4/2.” The event will be held on World Autism Awareness Day at Jack Dalton Park, and the main goal is simple: bringing awareness to autism.

Venable works for the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development in the rent relief program. His wife, Amber Venable, is a phlebotomist at the Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The high school sweethearts were married in May 2012. They have three children together: Kailyn, 11, Kylan, 7, and Kade, 3, and the family live in Martinsville.

Sept. 12, 2016, is “a date my wife and I will never forget,” Michael Venable said. That/s when they received the news from the Children’s Clinic in Roanoke that Kylan was diagnosed officially with autism.

Since "autism" wasn’t a word that you heard often in Martinsville back then and because there wasn't a history of autism in his family, Venable and his wife had to do research on the diagnosis, he said.

The couple were left wondering what they had done wrong, why this had happened to their son and what his son had ever done to deserve this diagnosis, he said. He added that it took him nearly a year to come to accept it.

However, his wife had a different response.

“She started networking and researching what ways we could help him most,” he said. Thanks to her research, Kylan got speech therapy at Chatterbox Speech and Language Therapy in Stuart, occupational therapy at Center for Pediatric Therapies in Martinsville and in-school therapy at Clearview Elementary School.

Now the couple are ready to help other families get help with autism. That's where the event -- held on World Autism Awareness Day -- comes in.

Some people are “simply unaware” of what being autistic means and what the symptoms are, Venable said. If people knew what the symptoms were, they may be more understanding when they come across autistic children out in public. Sometimes when the Venable family are out, Michael Venable notices people “looking at my son wondering what’s wrong with him,” he said.

Children and adults with autism have difficulty with verbal and non-verbal communication, according to AutismSpeaks.org. They may not understand spoken language (about a third of people with autism are nonverbal) and may not use gestures, eye contact, facial expressions or tone of voice appropriately. They also may take everything literally.

Social challenges for people with autism can include recognizing emotions (their own as well as others'), expressing emotions, seeking emotional comfort, feeling overwhelmed in social situations, taking turns in conversation and maintaining appropriate distance with others, the website states.

Restrictive and repetitive behaviors vary greatly across the autism spectrum, the website states. They can include: repetitive body movements, repetitive motions with objects, staring at lights or spinning objects, narrow or extreme interest in specific topics and extreme dependence on predictable routines.

Not only might information from Saturday's even help people understand about other people's autistic children, but it may even help some parents recognize symptoms in their own children, he said.

The event will be held at Jack Dalton Park in Collinsville. It will feature door prizes, a bounce house, games, live entertainment and a time for parents to share their child’s autism story. There will doctors on-site to provide information to parents and also over 56 vendors and food trucks.

Medical professionals who will be in attendance are Dr. Mary Beth Noonan of Children First Pediatrics, Nurse Practitioner Lea Lineberry from Compassionate Care Pediatrics and representatives of ACME Therapies and PHS Autism Center.

Some of the vendors will be China Doll Shop, 1917 Frames, Shelby’s Sweets and Treats, Evolve, Drink2Shrink and Fati’s Treats. Food trucks will include Tammy’s Grill, El Teiaban and Ann’s Kitchen.