The rescue squad in Axton is on life support, and it's depending on the community it serves to revive it.

To that end, the squad is holding a community day event from 2-4 p.m. Saturday.

There was a time when crews of several people would each take a turn to volunteer one night a week.

Now the rescue squad is down to only one Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) who does what he can when he can, among a total of three who go out on calls.

Captain Anthony Clowers is that EMT, and First Lt. Mike Blankenship is a driver. They sat down recently with Board President Janice Agnew and Vice President Gloria Kirby to talk about how rewarding being on the squad is, and how they are reaching out to others in the community to join them in service to the community.

They're also inviting Axton residents and anyone else to a big open house on Saturday, from 2-4 p.m., at their building at 1200 A.L. Philpott Highway (across from the Rock Store, on the same side of 58).

Free hot dogs, chips and drinks will be served during Saturday's event, and tours of the building will be given. There also will be speakers.

'In dire need'

After three decades of helping the people of Axton, "we're in dire need of help," Clowers said.

"There are just three of us right now" who can go out on calls, Clowers said. "We've got other ones that can drive, but we haven't seen them in a while. I'm the only EMT we've got. Our paramedic went out on medical leave" and is not likely to return.

It's not something one can just jump into.

The roles in a rescue squad are categorized by levels of education. A paramedic has the most training and can conduct more interventions and administer more medications; EMT is second, and an ambulance driver has just a basic level of emergency training plus driving training.

Standard EMT training takes "seven months of your life dedicated to three nights a week," with classes from 6-10 p.m., Blankenship said.

An accelerated class, which starts Saturday, covers one weekend a month - 12 hours a day both days - for three months, with the rest online, Agnew said.

Blankenship said he took that intense 7-month class, and only had 8 hours left of training to go, when "they changed the schedule on me three different times." The final change scheduled a class on a day he had to work. He already had used up vacation days to take the classes, and couldn't do it again.

Though Blankenship narrowly missed out on the EMT requirements, he achieved driver status, which includes training in life-saving measures such as CPR and AED.

His wife, LeAnn Blankenship, is an ambulance driver, plus does computer work and manages the supplies.

Ebb and flow

The Axton squad -- and others in the area -- have had their times with half a dozen or more paramedics, Clowers and Kirby said. However, as paid rescue squads started being formed, such as Henry County's and one in Eden, the paramedics started leaving their volunteer positions to do it professionally.

Ideally, the squad would have seven EMTs, one for every night of the week, Clowers said. However, if there were just three or four, each EMT could take two nights of the week. He's stretched thin as the only one, and only able to do it outside his work hours.

The Axton squad was started in 1993, and in its early years had about 50 members, with 40 of them trained as EMT's, paramedics or drivers, Kirby said. It was enough to run two rescue units each night, Clowers said.

In recent years it dwindled down gradually, "but when Covid hit nobody wanted to volunteer anymore," he said.

A great many volunteers who were on the books since before the pandemic are still enrolled but haven't returned.

Even the trio who remain on duty were put out for several months. Blankenship said his wife had surgery in September, so that put her out, and him as well as he was taking care of her. In fact, Blankenship himself has had to slow down, after having had three heart attacks.

In October, Clowers broke his leg, and his recovery was long. "Before that, I was running two or three calls a week, after driving a tractor-trailer for 12 hours a day," he said.

When an emergency call comes in, a dispatcher notifies by radio. If the rescue squad of the community is able to take that call, they respond immediately; otherwise, Public Safety responds.

Often, even if only a volunteer driver is available to take the call, the driver responds to the scene, and drives the ambulance with a Public Safety EMT or paramedic inside with the patient. That frees up the Public Safety staff for responding to needs and treating patients rather than having to drive, they said.

Most recently, the Axton squad has covered 25% of its calls, Clowers said.

"The majority of calls come out during your working hours," which makes it harder to respond, Blankenship said.

"Used to be, when Gloria and I were EMTs, work would let you off," Agnew said, "but work doesn't do that anymore; none of the works do," making it even harder to staff a volunteer rescue squad.

The squad has the one EMT and nine enrolled drivers. That's just one body of the Life-Saving Crew. The Auxiliary, which has 10 members, supports the squad, conducts fundraisers and cleans the building. The governing board, which has nine members, meets once a month.

That doesn't mean a total of 29 members for the Axton Life-Saving Crew: several of the people it hold positions in two or three of the bodies.

Strong friendships

It's a tight-knit group with a family atmosphere, they said. They come in in the evenings and on weekends and spend hours together. They cook and eat together, watch television, play cards, all while they wait for calls or do some chores.

There is a room for men and a room for women in case they spend the night.

"We try to make this as family-oriented as possible," Clowers said. "If you've got kids, bring your kids up --"

"-- and somebody will watch them" if you go out on a call, Kirby interjected.

One room is dedicated to the children of members, with furniture, lockers for art supplies, a toy box and puzzles. Clowers' wife, Faye, bought the children's supplies.

The children call Mr. Clowers "Poppy" and Mrs. Clowers "Nanna Faye."

The children "are the future of the squad," Blankenship said.

In fact, his 16-year-old stepdaughter, Layla Dodd, just joined the squad, which filled him with pride.

Clowers started as a first responder as a firefighter with the Horsepasture Fire Department in 1987, and when Horsepasture got a rescue squad in 1991 or 1992, he joined it, he said.

"I moved down this way in 1997 and been here since," Clowers said.

"It's a dedication," Blankenship said. "It's something you have to willfully spend time on."

And it's also worthwhile and fulfilling: "You help the community, and this is a gathering of friendships," he added.

"We form friendships we would not have had if we had not been on the squad," Agnew said.

The event

Saturday's event will feature speakers: Agnew at 2 p.m.; Iriswood District Supervisor Garrett Dillard at 2:30; Division Chief Jason Sturm of Henry County Public Safety at 3 p.m.; and Kirby at 3:30.

Additionally, the Life-Saving Crew are having a raffle to help cover operating expenses. The first prize is $1,000; the second prize is $500; and the third prize is $200. Tickets only cost $5, available from Life-Saving Crew members. The winning tickets will be drawn during Saturday's event.

For tickets or, better yet, for information on how to become involved with the squad, call Clowers at 276-806-8762 or Blankenship at 276-634-8036.

"We created this squad to be a service to the community," and we still want to be a service to the community," Kirby said, "but we need people to volunteer, to do the training and to sent aside time to make calls."