Bargain Fair debuts spring sale

The pandemic has hastened the development of many things that otherwise might have taken a bit longer to get to – such as virtual schooling, Zoom meetings and, now, a spring Bargain Fair.

“This has been a goal of Charity League for several years,” Bargain Fair chair Samantha Martin said. “With COVID we were not able to make as much money” as usual, so this was the perfect time to take on a spring Bargain Fair.

Bargain Fair is the signature annual fundraiser of Charity League, which supports programs and scholarships for children and teenagers in the Martinsville area.

For many years, Bargain Fair was staged each October at the National Guard Armory. Everything that makes up Bargain Fair, from shelves to clothing racks to the merchandise itself, was stored in on the third floor of Burr Fox’s warehouse on Koehler Road.

Charity League members would spend most of the year collecting and storing donations. Each summer, they would spend several sessions in the hot warehouse sorting and pricing sale items.