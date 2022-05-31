Barnes: Fed a bill of goods by Joe Biden

To the editor:

Like many people I am on Social Security and it is getting harder for me and others on fixed incomes to make it. Prices continue to rise on everything and in my opinion we have a tone deaf administration that consists of rich people that just don’t get it.

We are struggling while the country not only faces continued inflation, crime soaring, illegals flooding the southern border, product shortages and fears of recession growing louder. We as a country seem to be spiraling out of control with people hurting because of decisions made in Washington D.C. by politicians that are insulated from the real world.

Things are not getting better for Americans, but every day seems to bring more crisis, despair, shortages, division and fears about the economy.

There are many unanswered questions with the Biden administration, like how did this country get into such trouble in his first 17 months. We as a nation were fed a bill of goods by Joe Biden and the mainstream media about bringing the nation together, ushering in a sense of calmness, civility and leadership with a new administration. Apparently many people bought into this to put us where we are today.

What is the old saying -- “Oh what a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive?”

Bill Barnes

Spencer

