Bassett man in jail over vehicle dispute; Another had been shot in the back while in a car

HARLEY D. PENDLETON

 Holly Kozelsky

A Bassett man is in the new Henry County Adult Detention Center with no bond following a reported dispute over a vehicle.

At about 10:16 a.m. Friday, the Martinsville-Henry County Emergency 911 Center received a call that an individual had been shot inside a vehicle and was then driven to the Horsepasture Rescue Squad, a media release from Capt. Wayne Davis states. At 10:25 a.m., deputies arrived at Horsepasture Rescue Squad and located the victim inside a 2002 Honda Civic. He had suffered an apparent gunshot to the back.

The victim was identified as Michael Shane McBride, 36, of 326 Persimmon Drive, Martinsville. McBride was airlifted to a Roanoke hospital where he received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that another man and Harley Daniel Pendleton, 41, of 965 Boxwood Lane Bassett, had gotten into a dispute over a vehicle, the release states. The other male tried to retrieve the vehicle from Mr. Pendleton’s property. The vehicle had mechanical issues and could only be driven a short distance away.

Pendleton discovered that the vehicle had been moved and chased down the subject and McBride, who was operating another vehicle, the release states.  Pendleton blocked McBride’s vehicle with his truck and then fired multiple rounds into McBride’s vehicle, striking him in the back.

Pendleton was taken into custody a short time later. He was charged with the following:

  • Malicious wounding
  • Shooting into an occupied vehicle
  • Use of firearm in commission of felony
  • Possession of a firearm by convicted felon

Pendleton is incarcerated at the Henry County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

