Bassett man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

A Bassett man was seriously injured when his motorcycle crashed into a mailbox Tuesday evening.

Virginia State Police responded to the 1200 block of Wilson Mill Road in Henry County at 6:52 p.m. where they found Stacy Earl Fontaine, 52, "trying to get up and leave," said VSP Sgt. Rick Garletts.

AirCare was called to the scene, and Fontaine was transported to a hospital by helicopter. Garletts said he did not know where Fontaine was sent or the extent of his injuries.

The report "is listed as under investigation" and there are "no charges at this point," Garletts said.

No other information was made available.