A historic church on Jeb Stuart Highway is getting a new life.

The former Meadow United Methodist Church, at 32099 Jeb Stuart Highway, is being renovated as the new home of Better Life Ministries, which got its start in Fieldale 10 years ago with only two people.

Over the past decade Better Life has grown to about 30 in the congregation. After several years at 268 Field Ave., Fieldale, Better Life is renovating its new home, which Pastor Paul Hooker expects will be in use by the end of March.

"I've been told it's about 100 years old," Hooker said of the L-shaped brick building.

New wiring and air have been installed, and the ceilings and light fixtures have been finished. The walls and trim of the sanctuary are nearly all painted.

Better Life had sold its Fieldale property with plans of constructing a church on 3 acres of land it bought where Lee Ford Camp Road and Horsepasture-Price Road meet, "but then we found this building, so we thought right there that would be a better thing to do, remodel this," Hooker said.

Eventually, he said, they'll turn those 3 acres in the Ridgeway area into an event center with walking trails, a fire pit and other amenities, with plans to hold ministry events there once a quarter.

While the church is in transition, services are being held at the Spencer-Penn Centre.