Blake Minter announced on Tuesday that he will campaign for the office of Commissioner of the Revenue in Henry County in the 2023 municipal election.

Minter has worked for the county in the Assessor’s office since 2020 and has worked to modernize the office and its practices, achieving new implementation of technology to streamline key procedures, according to a press release.

“From the moment I started working for Henry County, I’ve taken pride in working to modernize several of our services, which helps make sure constituents’ services are increasingly accurate and efficient,” Minter stated in the release. “I plan on bringing that approach to the Commissioner of the Revenue’s office as well if I’m chosen to represent our community. Our residents deserve fully-funded, high-quality services, and I’m working to help deliver them.”

Minter, who has been a real estate assessor for the Commissioner of Revenue’s Assessors Office for three years, says that improvements could be made to the office for better service to county residents.

“The staff that I work with are knowledgeable and skilled and one of my goals is to add more personnel to help spread out the duties and workload," he stated in the release. "I want to work with realtors, attorneys, appraisers and other citizens in getting the real estate transfers, maps and property information updated in a timely manner as this information is crucial to their work. I have made large strides in getting new technology and programs for the Assessor’s office to help increase efficiency and accuracy and want to perform similar strides in other areas in the department.”