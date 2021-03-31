Blue Ridge libraries' Easter baskets could be for 'eggheads'

The Easter Bunny is delivering more than just candy in her Easter baskets this year.

The baskets she is getting Blue Ridge Regional libraries to help distribute also contain information on how to get a free computer and internet service for preschool children who need them.

Each basket, for children ages 10 and younger, also will be filled with crafts, candies, Play-doh, bubbles, a stuffed animal, flyers with information about library programs and surprises. The Play-doh and bubbles were donated by Charity League.

Since each branch prepared its own collection of baskets, “some may have a little tweak of a little something there to put their own touch to it,” BRRL Programs Coordinator Leandio Gravely said.

The baskets are provided by Blue Ridge Regional Library. A total of 350 baskets are being distributed through all of the system’s branches, including the Bookmobile. Call the library to reserve the baskets needed, and each child must be present in the vehicle when they are picked up.

Waterford Upstart, for 4-year-olds, is a school readiness program that teaches preschool-aged children basic skills in reading, math and science.