Blue Ridge libraries play Easter bunny with more than candy

The Easter Bunny is delivering more than just candy in her Easter baskets this year.
The baskets she is getting Blue Ridge Regional libraries to help distribute also contain information on how to get a free computer and internet service for preschool children who need them.
Each basket, for children ages 10 and younger, also will be filled with crafts, candies, Play-doh, bubbles, a stuffed animal, flyers with information about library programs and surprises. The Play-doh and bubbles were donated by Charity League.
Since each branch prepared its own collection of baskets, “some may have a little tweak of a little something there to put their own touch to it,” BRRL Programs Coordinator Leandio Gravely said.
The baskets are provided by Blue Ridge Regional Library. A total of 350 baskets are being distributed through all of the system’s branches, including the Bookmobile. Call the library to reserve the baskets needed, and each child must be present in the vehicle when they are picked up.
Waterford Upstart, for 4-year-olds, is a school readiness program that teaches preschool-aged children basic skills in reading, math and science.
Waterford.org is an educational non-profit organization with the aim of helping all children be successful in school. The program is supported by philanthropists, and families can participate at no cost.
Its flyer describes the process: Waterford sends families account licenses and a computer and internet access to families that need them. Parents take easy online training, and then the children do a skills check online and do daily learning sessions throughout the summer.
The children take a 20-minute interactive lesson in reading, math and science, five days a week.
Parents use Waterford Mentor to see their children’s achievement and where they need additional practice, the flyer states. Program coaches support parents throughout the process. Parents receive by mail additional learning resources to help children build social and emotional skills to help in school.
In August, the children take a final skills check to show their progress. By the time school starts, “children will go to kindergarten ready and confident,” the flyer states.
Participating students in nine states finished the program with an average grade equivalence of Kindergarten Advanced, the flyer states. Applications will be accepted through May 31 at waterfordupstart.org/summer, or call 888-982-9898 for assistance.
“We were really impressed” by Waterford’s program, Gravely said.
The Easter baskets will have QR codes parents can scan in with their phones to provide feedback about the library’s services (and instructions on how to us the QR code, for the uninitiated).
Also in the baskets is a flyer telling families about some of the offerings for kids to check out. They include:
- Internet hotspots, to provide internet access at home for schoolwork.
- Literacy bags (“storytime in a bag,” storytimes are online also).
- Nature backpacks, which include access to Virginia State Parks.
- Activities to take home.
The baskets were given out on Wednesday and will be given out also today and Friday, as long as supplies last, Gravely said.
To get a basket, first call your local library: Bassett, 276-629-2426; Collinsville, 276-647-1112; Martinsville, 276-403-5444; Patrick, 276-694-3352; and Ridgeway, 276-956-1828.
