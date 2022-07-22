 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Board meeting agendas: Henry County Board of Supervisors, Henry Co. School Board retreat, Martinsville City Council neighborhood meeting, Martinsville City Council meeting

Neighborhood tour

The Martinsville City Council will take a neighborhood tour of Druid Hills at 5:30 p.m. Monday, leaving from the rear entrance of the municipal building.

The tour group will:

  • Take the tour of Druid Hills and uptown.
  • Get an update of the neighborhood tour.
  • Review the prior inspection concerns.
  • Hear comments and questions from citizens.

Henry County

The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Summerlin room of the Henry County Administration Building.

As listed on the agenda, the board will consider:

  • Report on delinquent tax collection efforts
  • Update from the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation
  • Financial matters: appropriations, additional compensations, awards of contracts and additional funding
  • Other informational items

Martinsville

The Martinsville City Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Council Chambers of the municipal building.

On the agenda, the council will consider:

  • An update on the Druid Hills/uptown neighborhood tour and meeting.
  • A revised power purchase agreement for the City’s participation in a solar energy project at the former Lynwood golf course.
  • The consent agenda.
  • Public comments.

Henry County School Board

The Henry County School Board will have a school board retreat at 11 a.m. on Aug. 4 on the third floor board room in the Henry County Administration Builidng

