Board meeting agendas: Henry County Board of Supervisors, Henry Co. School Board retreat, Martinsville City Council neighborhood meeting, Martinsville City Council meeting

Neighborhood tour
The Martinsville City Council will take a neighborhood tour of Druid Hills at 5:30 p.m. Monday, leaving from the rear entrance of the municipal building.
The tour group will:
- Take the tour of Druid Hills and uptown.
- Get an update of the neighborhood tour.
- Review the prior inspection concerns.
- Hear comments and questions from citizens.
Henry County
The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Summerlin room of the Henry County Administration Building.
As listed on the agenda, the board will consider:
- Report on delinquent tax collection efforts
- Update from the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation
- Financial matters: appropriations, additional compensations, awards of contracts and additional funding
- Other informational items
Martinsville
The Martinsville City Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Council Chambers of the municipal building.
On the agenda, the council will consider:
- An update on the Druid Hills/uptown neighborhood tour and meeting.
- A revised power purchase agreement for the City’s participation in a solar energy project at the former Lynwood golf course.
- The consent agenda.
- Public comments.
Henry County School Board
The Henry County School Board will have a school board retreat at 11 a.m. on Aug. 4 on the third floor board room in the Henry County Administration Builidng