The Patrick County Sheriff's Office is working with North Carolina authorities on the case of found human remains.

Human remains were found Saturday afternoon in a creek near the N.C. border in the Dry Pond area of the county, according to a press release from the Patrick County Sheriff's Office.

Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith received a call from the Stokes County, N.C., Sheriff's Office advising that they had been called about a body found by teenagers riding an ATV, the release states. The N.C. deputies realized that the body was actually inside Virginia, prompting the call to Patrick County.

Patrick and state officers responded and found, according to satellite mapping, that the body was 169 yards inside Virginia.

It is not known when the body can be identified, the release states.

The release also states that Stokes County investigators were investigating the disappearance of Trinity Fain, 25, who had been reported missing from their jurisdiction on Feb. 5.