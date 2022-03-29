Body identified; PD looking for kin of Ricardo Gonzalez-Rodriguez

The body found Feb. 27 on Smith Lake Road has now been identified as Ricard Gonzalez-Rodriguez.

Gonzalez-Rodriguez was 53 years old and an undocumented immigrant who had recently come to the Martinsville area, according to a press release from the City of Martinsville. The identity was determined through medical records, DNA and the assistance of the Department of Homeland Security.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner from the Department of Health in Roanoke has determined the death to be accidental in nature.

The police department is trying to contact family members in other states and in Mexico, the release states. Anyone with information about Ricardo Gonzalez-Rodriguez is asked t contact Sgt. Ratcliffe at the Martinsville Police Department, 403-5300.

