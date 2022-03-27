BOS returns rest of the 1% tax, approved in 2020 by voters, to schools

The use of the 1% rise in tax which was authorized by Henry County voters in 2020 and enforced by an Official Advisory Opinion issued in December by Attorney General Mark Herring was made official by the Henry County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

During the 3 p.m. regular meeting held at the Henry County Administration Building, Board Vice Chair Joe Bryant made a motion regarding the school board budget to “allocate 100% of the 1% sales tax revenue to future construction, renovations and improvements of school facilities and replace $2.6 million in the budget previously appropriated for school debt from the general fund reserve funds.” He also set a public hearing for 6 p.m. April 26, as is required when changing the budget by more than 1%, he said. The motion passed unanimously.

During the 2020 session, the General Assembly granted the counties of Henry, Charlotte, Gloucester, Halifax, Northampton and Patrick authority to levy an additional sales and use tax of up to 1% if approved by voters.

The General Assembly stipulated that the money collected from the additional tax “shall be used solely for capital projects for new construction or major renovation of schools in the qualifying locality,” according to State Code section 58.1-605.1.

Henry County adopted the ordinance on November 24, 2020, after voters approved the measure with 55% of the votes.

At the April 13, 2021, Henry County Board of Supervisors meeting, when County Administrator Tim Hall presented his proposed Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget, Hall said that an estimated $5.2 million in additional revenue would be generated by that 1% sales tax, and recommended that half of it ($2.6 million) go directly to pay down existing school construction debt.

Herring’s Dec. 21 Official Advisory Opinion states that money generated from new tax should only be used for new construction and renovation needs.

The Official Advisory Opinion was initiated by a request from Gloucester County, and the Henry County School Board joined in on that request. It was part of the school board’s legislative agenda: to have the General Assembly clarify the requirements of the use of the tax money.

In his Opinion, Herring said the new sales and use tax enacted by the General Assembly permits localities to use the money to “fund capital projects for the construction or improvement of schools” and the “revenues from this tax shall be sued solely for capital projects for new construction or major renovation of schools.”

Herring wrote, “the plain language is clear that the statute applies to ‘capital projects for new construction or major renovation of schools.’”

“Other subsections ... support the fact that this statute applies to new school capital projects,” Herring stated in his opinion.

Herring wrote that the referendum further supports “the fact that the sales tax revenues would be used prospectively for new construction or major renovation ... and not for debt mitigation.”

Also during the 3 p.m. session:

Andrew Barker, a farmer from Axton, spoke under matters of the public. He came to talk about “new revenue opportunities for the county” through solar energy.

The board issued a proclamation recognizing National Library Week, April 3-9, and National Library Workers Day, April 5. “Library professionals and staff play a critical role in providing daily help to meet the needs of our community, offering proven, exceptional service,” said Horsepasture District Supervisor Debra Buchanan.

The board skipped over the report on delinquent tax collection efforts, as listed on the agenda, because the presenter was not present.

The board approved an additional appropriation of $300,000 received from the Virginia Department of Health’s Virginia School Screening Testing for Assurance Program to be used for school-related expenses surrounding testing and communication about public health surrounding the coronavirus.

The board approved an additional appropriation of $1,036,250 from the Virginia Business Ready Sites Program for site work on Lot #2 of Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre. The funds will be used to clear timber from the site and prepare grading design plans.

The board approved an additional appropriation of $357,741 received from the Virginia Tobacco Commission for site work on Lot #5 of Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre. The funds will be used for grading and development.

Hall reported a request from Henry County Public Safety Director Matt Tatum to award a contract to EMS Management and Consultants Inc. of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, for emergency medical services (EMS) billing services. The price was estimated at $42,000 annually, and the board approved unanimously.

Hall spoke on an additional appropriation to replace the roof on the Henry County recreation center. Due to escalating material cost, previous funds were not enough and the staff is requesting an additional appropriation from their contingency funds of $50,000 and carry over funds of $364,993 to continue the project. They also ask for $567,000 for a contract with John T Morgan Roofing in Roanoke to replace the roof. The board approved the additional funds of $414,993 from the contingency and carry over funds and the additional $567,000 for the contract.

Hall spoke on the consideration of an ordinance creating a tourism zone in Henry County to help with the recruitment of tourism-related businesses. This zone would allow businesses to use state and local tax incentives, which are in place to “stimulate business attraction, growth and increase employment opportunities within the county,” he said. The businesses would be required to make new capital investments of at least $500,000 and create five new full-time jobs to be able to use the tax incentives. The board unanimously approved a motion to hold a public hearing about it at the 6 p.m. April 26 meeting.

Under comments from the board, Buchanan announced a Horsepasture district community meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12 at the Horsepasture Ruritan Building.

Hall proposed a budget calendar alteration to move the calendar out two weeks to “make it more facts-based as opposed to guess-based” and the motion to approve the calendar change was approved unanimously.

Jim Adams proposed that the board give a day off to employees of Henry County and the Public Service Authority on April 15, Good Friday. The motion was passed unanimously.

Hall announced a list of dates to remember:

March 29, Open information session from American Electric Power from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the old Bassett train depot

The Virginia Association of County Supervisors Forum meeting that was scheduled for April 29 was cancelled

April 23, Spring Day for the Household Hazardous Waste Day from 9 a.m. to noon at Henry County Service Center

May 12, employee recognition banquet at 6 p.m. at New College Institute

June 11, Public Safety Day event at Jack Dalton Park, time TBA

The board then met for their closed session to discuss appointees to the Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services, pending legal matters, acquisition and disposal of real estate and unannounced industries.

