The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce has selected Brenell Thomas as its president.

Thomas also will serve as the executive director of the Chamber's Partnership for Economic Growth (C-PEG).

Thomas is the former Coordinator of Training and Professional Development at Patrick & Henry Community College. She has 21 years of experience in workforce development, training and professional development.

"The search committee was very impressed with Brenell's commitment to the Martinsville Henry County community over the years, her strong connections to many of our local businesses and her leadership training expertise," stated Chamber Board Chair Anne Smith in a press release. "We believe she can work well with our staff, our membership, and the community at large, and she'll be a great asset in this role."

While at P&HCC, Thomas was awarded the 2017 Virginia Community College System's Chancellor's Award, a 20111 Community Education Recognition Award and 2021 VCAA Staff Showcase Award. She has completed the Leadership M-HC program of the Chamber of Commerce. She also has served on and held offices with many boards in the area, including the Chamber and its Education Foundation.

Thomas will start her new role on April 3. The previous Chamber director was Lisa Watkins.

"I am grateful for the confidence the Board has placed in my ability to lead C-PEG and the Chamber, an organization with a strong legacy of serving Martinsville and Henry County for almost 65 years," Thomas stated in the release. "I hope to transfer my passion for workforce development into a positive energy that helps our community."

Thomas has a bachelor's degree from the University of Virginia, and she is pursing a master's degree from Radford University. She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.