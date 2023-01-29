Brief: Blue Ridge Parkway

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation recently appointed new officers and members to its Board of Trustees and Council of Advisors. The nonprofit also selected Kevin Brandt as its new development director for Virginia.
The Board of Trustees elected the following officers:
- Former vice chair Bob Stout of Blowing Rock was elected chair of the Board of Trustees. He is a retired Regional President of US Foods.
- Whitney Brown of Meadows of Dan was named vice chair. Brown is a dry-stone waller, folklorist and writer.
- Bob Lassiter of Winston-Salem was selected treasurer. He retired as Finance Manager for HanesBrands/Haeco Americas.
- Julie H. Moore of Winston-Salem, N.C., continues to serve as secretary.