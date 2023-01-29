Brief: Carter Bank & Trust promotions

Carter Bank & Trust has promoted three bank executives.

Matt Speare, Rich Spiker and Tony Kallsen have all been promoted to senior executive vice presidents. The three had previously served as executive vice presidents.

Speare will also assume the role of Chief Operations Officer, a change from his previous role as Chief Information Officer. In his new role, he will continue to oversee the Carter Bank & Trust’s Information Technology Department, while taking on the additional role of leading the Bank’s Loan and Deposit Operations and Fraud Detection.

Since joining Carter Bank & Trust, Spiker, who serves as the Bank’s Chief Lending Officer, has been instrumental in building out the Commercial Banking Team, across both Virginia and North Carolina, and helping to start the Bank’s Treasury Services department, all while overseeing significant growth of the bank’s commercial loan portfolio, a press release states.

Kallsen, who serves as the Bank’s Chief Credit Officer, has worked to build out Credit Risk Management Infrastructure at Carter Bank and Trust since joining the company in 2017. Included in this buildout is a fully operational Credit Department and the streamlining of the Bank’s loan underwriting and documentation process. Under Kallsen's leadership, the Bank has also achieved a significant reduction in criticized assets, the release states.

“Matt, Rich and Tony have all three successfully led their areas of responsibilities and made tremendous contributions to the success of our company,” Chief Executive Officer Litz Van Dyke stated in the release. “I believe these promotions are well-deserved and the organizational changes within our operations areas will provide additional synergy within the Bank and best prepares us for continued success.”

Speare, Spiker and Kallsen joined the Bank in 2017.