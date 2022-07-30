Briefs: ANB Sweepstakes winner; Ventura joins Ravenel; Martin appointed; Eastman

New doctor

Ana Ventura, MD, has joined Sovah Ravenel Cancer Center and will be providing specialty care for oncology patients.

“Her expertise in oncology and hematology will help expand our team’s ability to deliver high quality cancer care to our community,” said Spencer Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Sovah Health – Martinsville.

Ventura received her doctor of medicine degree from Universidad Autonoma de Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, completed her residency in Internal Medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, and completed her fellowship in Hematology/Medical Oncology at State University of New York Downstate Health Sciences University in Brooklyn. During her residency, she received the Lambert Noel Humanism in Medicine Award, which is given to the resident who stands out for displaying the qualities of morality, dignity and ethical care.

At Sovah Ravenel Cancer Center, Ventura will specialize in cancer screening, care, and surveillance, genetic testing and personalized medicine in cancer care, diagnosis and management of blood disorders, cancer treatment, including chemotherapy and immunotherapy, cancer-related symptom management, and treatment of benign and malignant blood disorders. Ventura is accepting new patients, and appointments may be made by calling 276-666-7827. The oncology center is located at 320 Hospital Drive in Martinsville.

Appointment

Chad Martin of Martinsville has been appointed to the Ad Hoc Committee on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion of the International Code Council (ICC). The goal of the committee is to increase diversity, equity and includsion in the membership organization and help members diversity their own organizations and, ultimately, the building safety profession.

Martin is a Martinsville City Council member.

Eastman

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) announced its second-quarter 2022 financial results.

The company reaffirms guidance of $9.50-$10.00 adjusted EPS for 2022, building on strong underlying performance in the first half:

Second-quarter revenue increased 15 percent excluding the impact of the divested rubber additives and adhesives resins product lines.

Adjusted EPS growth of 15 percent year.

Solid adjusted EPS growth expected in the third quarter year over year driven by the specialty businesses.

Winner

Martinsville resident Vincent Inabinette Jr. was the first $1,000 winner of American National Bank's Summer Debit Card Sweepstakes.

“I use my debit card more than anything else when I need to buy things,” says Inabinette. “I never win anything, so winning this prize from American National Bank is really exciting.”

The sweepstakes comes on the heels of American National’s mass reissuance of Visa contactless debit cards to every customer with a debit card.

American National launched its Summer Debit Card Sweepstakes campaign to encourage customers to use their new debit card. Each time a customer uses their card, he receives one entry in the sweepstakes.

The cards use secure EMV “chips” to tokenize transactions and purchases can be made by simply tapping the card on payment terminals. They also work with mobile payments such as Apple Pay, Google Play, and Samsung Pay.

The American National Summer Debit Card Sweepstakes runs through the end of August. Every two weeks, a winner is chosen at random to win $1,000.