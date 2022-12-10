 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Briefs: Eagles Club donates to Shop With A Cop; Spruce Street road work slated; Lisa Clause at HopeTree

HopeTree hire

HopeTree Family Services has appointed Lisa Clause as Chief Advancement Officer. In this role, she will oversee HopeTree’s statewide strategic planning and execution for fundraising, development, marketing and communications.

Clause has more than 25 years experience in that field. Most recently, she served as Senior Director of Marketing and Philanthropy, Public Information Officer at Richfield Living, where she oversaw all marketing efforts, led fundraising campaigns that exceeded goals of $1.2 million, and was critical to the development of the organization’s Roanoke campus.

“We are so excited to have Lisa join our team,” said Jon Morris, president and CEO of HopeTree, in a press release. “Her experience and qualifications are top notch, but it’s her energy and leadership that sets her apart.”

“HopeTree supports families across Virginia, and I wanted to make a difference with foster kids and the developmental disabilities ministry,” stated Clause in the release.

Clause is a graduate of Virginia Tech, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing Management and a Masters of Business Administration from Liberty University. She serves on the boards of Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce, American Cancer Society’s Cattle Baron’s Ball and YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

Road work

As part of the City of Martinsville’s road maintenance program, Spruce Street from Prospect Hill drive to Parkview Avenue will be milled and paved beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday. This work will continue until Friday, but may extend to the following week. The right lanes in both directions will be closed to traffic. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Construction crews from Adams Paving and Construction Company will perform the work.

If you have questions regarding this project, please contact the City Public Works Department at 403-5154.

Car crashes car wash

No one was injured when an SUV slammed into Darcell’s Car Wash and brought part of the building down the hill.

Champ Hardie attends first meeting

Henry County Public Schools (HCPS) newest board member Champ Hardie attended his first meeting as a member of the board at the December regular meeting.

