Briefs: Free beehive lottery, Talley honored, historical society events

Beehive distribution

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) will accept applications for the 2022 Beehive Distribution Program from Oct. 26 through Nov. 10. The program provides free equipment for assembling up to three new beehives to Virginia residents. Qualified applicants will be selected at random.

Individuals must be residents of the Commonwealth of Virginia, and 18 years of age or older at the time the application is submitted. Entities such as businesses, non-profit organizations, and government agencies are not eligible to receive beehive units. Multiple individuals with the same mailing and/or physical address (household) may apply to the program however; distribution of beehive units is limited to no more than three beehive units per household in the same fiscal year, July 1 to June 30.

Recipients of beehive units must assemble the equipment and occupy them with a colony of honey bees within one year of receiving the equipment. VDACS does not provide honey bees, equipment for managing the hives such as personal safety equipment, or honey processing equipment.

For more information, visit www.vdacs.virginia.gov/plant-industry-services-beehive-distribution-program.shtml, call 804-786-3515 or visit vabees@vdacs.virginia.gov.

Talley honored

Martinsville City Public Schools (MCPS) Superintendent Dr. Zebedee Talley has received the Radford University Black Alumni Networking Group' 2022 Trailblazer Award

The Trailblazer Award was created to honor Black Radford alumni who exemplify the quality of excellence and have performed outstanding service throughout their career.

Talley received a master's degree in educational leadership from Radford University in 1994 and was named student of the year. He received a doctoral degree in educational leadership from Virginia Tech in 2009.

He started his career with Martinsville schools in 1978 as a teacher at Martinsville High School.

Yoga program

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society and Just Breathe Yoga & Bodywork will sponsor “Breast Cancer Awareness Yoga on the Plaza” at 6 p.m. Thursday on the Historic Henry County Courthouse Plaza.

Lead by Sheila Hubbard, founder of Just Breathe Yoga & Bodywork, the event will acknowledge October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Local History Month. Yogis of all levels are welcome to this free event. Attendees are asked to wear pink and bring their yoga mats and equipment.

John Phillips, Historical Society President, stated in a press release, “In 2022, an estimated 287,500 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in the U.S. as well as 51,400 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer. Although rare, men get breast cancer too. In 2022, an estimated 2,710 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S. and approximately 530 men will die from breast cancer. Wear pink and join us as we bring awareness to breast cancer and local history.”

Hubbard has promoted health and healing in the area since 1998. She is a board-certified Massage Therapist and holds a Virginia state license in massage Ttherapy. She is also a clinical aromatherapist, a Karuna Reiki Master, a Bodytalk practitioner, a reflexologist and a registered yoga teacher. She stated in the release, “I believe there is a yoga class for everyone and am devoted to serving the community through healing.”

Trivia

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will sponsor “Local History Challenge SH” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Scuffle Hill Brewing Company, 2620 Virginia Ave,, Collinsville.

Joshua Duncan, Historical Society board member and local history teacher, will serve as game show host. The winning team and runner-up will receive prizes. The Historical Society will receive 10% of the designated tap sales.

Scuffle Hill Brewing Company will be open from 2-7 p.m., and musician Forrest Taylor will perform beginning at 4 p.m.

Blood drive

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society invites people to “Be Part of History” with the with the Society's American Red Cross Blood Drive on Friday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Historic Henry County Courthouse, 1 East Church St., Martinsville.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred; schedule at www.redcrossblood.org or call or text John Phillips at 276-806-5022. Individuals donating for the first time and those reaching blood donor milestones are especially welcome to participate.

According to the American Red Cross, “In the wake of Hurricane Ian, dangerous weather conditions and floodwaters have canceled dozens of blood drives, resulting in about 1,000 uncollected blood and platelet donations. We're urging people in unaffected areas to make and keep blood and platelet donation appointments to help ensure blood remains available for patients affected by this awful disaster as well as patients in their local community. Platelets and type O blood donations are especially needed.”

Every day, blood donors help patients of all ages, including accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those battling cancer. In fact, every two seconds, someone in the U. S. needs blood, according to a press release. Each year 4.5 million lives are saved by blood transfusions.