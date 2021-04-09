BRIEFS: Household hazardous waste disposal event scheduled; firearms and public safety training courses

These are primarily firearms safety classes, but they also will include instruction on marksmanship. Half of the 4-hour class will be discussion about concealed carry laws, justifiable use of deadly force, firearm safety rules and the fundamentals of marksmanship. The class will exceed the training requirements to get a Virginia concealed handgun permit.

These classes are open to U.S. citizens 8 and older, and children from age 12 may participate in a class if they are registered and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Those attending must bring 25 rounds of ammunition and may use their own handguns (it must be unloaded when brought to class) or a handgun from the sheriff’s office (in that case, bring .22 rifle ammunition, but .38 special or 9mm ammunition can be accommodated).

The class will take place in the sheriff’s office/4H Club shooting range at 223 Transfer Station Lane in Stuart. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, snacks and drinks. The classes will be held outdoors, so dress accordingly.