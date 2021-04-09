BRIEFS: Household hazardous waste disposal event scheduled; firearms and public safety training courses

Residents of Martinsville and Henry County will be able to dispose of household hazardous waste from 9 a.m. to noon April 24 at Bassett Service Center, 2285 Fairystone Park Highway in Bassett.
The event is free to individuals but not available to commercial businesses.
The site will accept:
- Solvents, such as mineral spirits, paint thinner, turpentine and acetone.
- Paints, including oil-based, polyurethane, tung oil, deck or oil-based stains.
- Fuels, such as gasoline, #2 fuel oil, kerosene, diesel fuel, small engine fuel and heating oil.
- Automobile fluids, such as motor oil, transmission fluids and antifreeze.
- Lead acid batteries.
- Computer equipment.
- Cell phones.
- Printer cartridges.
- Up to four boxes of paper per car to be shredded, but only sizes up to 8.5 by 11 inches.
Items that cannot be handled include smoke detectors, compressed gas cylinders, explosives, radioactive materials, household cleaners, pesticides, herbicides, drain cleaners, tires, light bulbs and televisions.
The event is sponsored by Environmental Options Inc., EMI, Henry County, the City of Martinsville and Bassett Fire and Rescue.
Firearms training in Patrick Co.
The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office will conduct firearms safety classes open to the public -- including a special day for women only. These classes are April 17, July 17 and Oct. 16, and the women's day is Sept. 18.
These are primarily firearms safety classes, but they also will include instruction on marksmanship. Half of the 4-hour class will be discussion about concealed carry laws, justifiable use of deadly force, firearm safety rules and the fundamentals of marksmanship. The class will exceed the training requirements to get a Virginia concealed handgun permit.
These classes are open to U.S. citizens 8 and older, and children from age 12 may participate in a class if they are registered and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Those attending must bring 25 rounds of ammunition and may use their own handguns (it must be unloaded when brought to class) or a handgun from the sheriff’s office (in that case, bring .22 rifle ammunition, but .38 special or 9mm ammunition can be accommodated).
The class will take place in the sheriff’s office/4H Club shooting range at 223 Transfer Station Lane in Stuart. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, snacks and drinks. The classes will be held outdoors, so dress accordingly.
Registration is due no more than a week before each class date by calling the sheriff’s office at 276-694-3161. The cost is $55 per person, and a criminal background check will be completed by the sheriff’s office on everyone who registers. For more information, call Sheriff Dan Smith, Lt. Rob Coleman or Sgt. David Haymore at 276-694-3161.
Public safety classes
The Henry County Department of Public Safety is offering a series of classes:
- Leadership – Perspectives in Thinking, April 17 and 18.
- Leadership – Framework for Success, May 22 and 23.
- Basic Pump Operator, May 15 and 16.
- Rural Water Supply, June 26 and 27.
All classes are at the public safety facility at 1024 DuPont Road in Martinsville, and sign-ups are at vafire.csod.com.
For more information, contact Kenny Shumate at kshumate@co.henry.va.us; Hamp Ingram at hingram@co.henry.va.us; or Suzie Helbert at shelbert@co.henry.va.us or call 276-634-4660.
Staff reports