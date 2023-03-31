Podcast

The City of Martinsville has launched a new podcast that features in-depth conversations about what is happening in Martinsville.

For the first episode, Mayor LC Jones and Public Information Officer Kendall Davis talk for 14 minutes about the roles of boards and commissions, why new boards are needed and how citizens can volunteer on a board.

The podcast is called "Up to Date with the City of Martinsville." It can be found on the website uptodatemartinsville.buzzsprout.com.

Firearms Training

The Patrick County Sheriff's Office will hold Citizen Firearms Safety Training Classes on April 15, July 15, Oct. 14 and, for women only, on Sept. 16.

These classes are primarily on firearms safety but also will include marksmanship instruction. There is a 2-hour discussion about concealed carry laws, justifiable use of deadly force, firearm safety rules and the fundamentals of marksmanship.

Students may use their own handgun (unloaded when brought to the class) or use one provided. Bring 25 rounds of ammunition.

Classes exceed the training requirements for a Virginia concealed handgun permit.

Classes are outdoors; bring lawn chairs, snacks and drinks, and dress for the weather.

The cost of the class is $55. For more information or to register, call Sheriff Dan Smith, Captain Rob Coleman or Sgt. David Haymore at 276-694-3161.

GENEDGE

GENEDGE, a state organization and part of the Manufacturing Extension Partnership National Network™, has launched a new membership hub called the GENEDGE Alliance. Small manufacturers in Virginia can join this community at no cost to get access to resources and tools, for free or at a discount, such as information sharing, direct consulting services from a GENEDGE manufacturing expert, third party subject matter experts, and access to university-based student intern teams.

A recent market research study conducted by GENEDGE with small, medium, and large manufacturers in the Commonwealth highlighted specific obstacles to growth, competitive edge, and innovation. Specifically, the research noted emerging businesses have different needs and require different approaches to better serve them.

“Getting supplies, finding talent, optimizing processes and learning how to grow are just a few examples of their needs,” said Bill Donohue, President & Executive Director of the GENEDGE Alliance. “Our new community connects small ‘growth-stage’ Virginia manufacturers with GENEDGE Alliance experts and their peers to help them innovate, compete, and grow.”