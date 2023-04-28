The Lester Group

Andrew Palmer has been promoted to the position of vice president of Lester Properties. In this new capacity, Palmer will be responsible for overseeing all The Lester Group’s Real Estate Holdings. The Lester Group owns residential developments, medical buildings, retail stores and industrial warehouse space and has significant land to develop.

Since joining The Lester Group in 2017, Palmer has served as the Corporate Leasing Manager. Specifically, he handled new leases and renewals. During that time, Palmer was credited with a variety of important accomplishments, including bringing Coaches Neighborhood Grill, Racers Edge Carwash, Vistar Eye Center and played a vital role in acquiring the lease with Starbucks, for the new shopping center that was constructed at 101 W. Commonwealth Blvd., according to a press release.

The Lester Group CEO Jay Dickens said in the release, “Andrew is a very valued member of The Lester Group and has proven himself an outstanding contributor to the Properties organization. We know he will continue to assist our growth and profitability, as he steps into this key leadership position.”

The Lester Group was established in 1896 in Martinsville. Its primary interests are in lumber products and real estate development in Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina. Its holdings include five full-service building materials stores in five major Virginia markets. The company also has a rigorous residential and commercial real estate portfolio and over 18,000 acres of timberland and a door manufacturing plant.

Palmer can be contacted at apalmer@lestergroup.com.

Job Fair

The Patrick County Chamber of Commerce will hold a Job Fair from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Patrick County Site of Patrick & Henry Community College. Employers representing the fields of manufacturing, healthcare, retail and hospitality will have information about jobs available. Bring resumes.

Pets

BISSELL Pet Foundation is helping encourage the adoptions of animals from shelters by sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $50 or less during its Spring National Empty the Shelters adoption event. From May 1-15, BISSELL Pet Foundation will work with Dogtopia to sponsor the promotion with more than 350 participating shelters. One of them is the SPCA of Martinsville & Henry County.

City power

The American Public Power Association (APPA) has presented the City of Martinsville with a Certificate of Excellence in Reliability.

The Certificate of Excellence in Reliability recognizes utilities that placed in the top 25 percentile of reliability nationwide in 2022, as measured against the U.S. Energy Information Administration's (EIA) data, according to a press release. The APPA helps public power systems track outage and restoration data through its eReliability Tracker service and compares the data to national statistics tracked by the EIA. AMP covers the cost of subscription to the eReliability Tracker service for all of its members.

Rangeley Ruritan

The Rangeley Ruritan Club has awarded scholarships to Nicholas Shelton and Scott Harmon.

Club members will be doing tree work at their ballfield, rebooting or replacing their Facebook page and replacing a leaking water heater. Amy Mills was thanked for making breakfast flyers and advertising projects, and Fay Moore is handling thank-you notes and receipts for donations.

ANB

American National Bancshares Inc. reported a 7.9% increase in total compensation to $1.08 million for president and chief executive Jeffrey Haley, according to a report from the Winston-Salem Journal.

Haley’s base salary rose by 0.6% to $574,520, while incentive pay went up 26.5% to $237,188. Haley received an $86,250 bonus, up 4.5%.

He received stock award valued at $143,192 on the date they were awarded, as well as all other compensation valued at $40,948.

The CEO Pay ratio for Haley was $19 to $1 with a median employee compensation of $58,400.

The bank, based in Danville, has a branch in Martinsville and others around Virginia and North Carolina.