Shreds, meds and treds

The Patrick County Chamber of Commerce said the April 29 paper-shredding event started with thunderstorms, but by the day's end, close to 6,000 pounds of documents had been shredded. Unused prescription medications were received by the Patrick County Sheriff's Department for disposal and 23,540 pounds of tires, filling an entire 74-foot trailer, were collected.

Farmers market rules

A representative with the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will speak at a Patrick County Chamber of Commerce luncheon on May 25 explaining what is allowed at farmer markets in reference to food products and proper labeling. The event is free, but registration is required. To register, visit the Chamber's website a patrickchamber.com or call 276-694-6012.

Pool rates

The Fieldale Recreation Center is now accepting summer memberships for the pool. One-person membership is $200, two-people $250, three-people $300 and four to five people $350. Daily rates are $10 Monday through Saturday and $5 on Sundays.

Altrusa attends conference

Altrusa International of Martinsville and Henry County recently attended the 67th Altrusa District Two Conference in Virginia Beach, April 27-29. Seven members of the local chapter attended the conference.

The chapter received first place for the Betty S. Brooks/Letha H. Brown Literacy Award, second place for the Nina Fay Calhoun International Relations Award and second place for the Irene Mardis District Two Newsletter Award.

Local chapter president Nancy Bryant received the Betty C. Schwartz Presidential Excellence Award.

Linda Dorr was elected governor of District 2 for 2023-25. Lillian Holland was installed as secretary, and Martha Woody was installed as director of District Two, both for 2023-25.

Talley meets new state superintendent

Martinsville School Superintendent Dr. Zeb Talley travelled to Richmond this past week where he met with the new state superintendent Dr. Lisa Coons and her Chief of Staff Jeremy Raley.

A release stated that Talley, immediate past president of the Virginia Association of Superintendents (VASS), was among a group of VASS leaders who discussed with Coons a number of topics including teacher licensure and school accreditation.

The leadership team also had an introductory meeting with Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, during which they spoke about chronic absenteeism, cyber security, and mental health.