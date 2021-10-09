 Skip to main content
BRIEFS: Roadwork
The Virginia Department of Transportationbhas announced highway projects that may impact traveling this week in the Salem Transportation District, which includes Patrick and Henry counties. Work schedules and construction projects are subject to change and are dependent upon the weather.

The Blue Ridge Parkway is undergoing repairs to slope failures. Detour signs to detour traffic around the Bent Mountain section of the Parkway will be in place during November. Traffic will be rerouted to Route 220 south to Route 419 north to Route 221 south. Traffic traveling north on the Parkway would be reversed.

Construction is underway on the Lover’s Leap area of Route 58 through May 2026.

Intermittent work is being performed by contractors for Comcast along Route 57 from Route 8 to Route 701. Motorists may experience periodic lane and/or shoulder closures.

